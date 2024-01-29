Bonds Rally on US Surprise; Asia Stocks Eye Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks and bonds were poised for gains on Tuesday after Wall Street was buoyed by the Treasury unexpectedly cutting its quarterly borrowing estimate to $760 billion.

Australian stocks and bonds rose in early trading after the Treasury’s move drew investors’ attention to a widening budget deficit, spurring US 10-year yields to drop six basis points. Stocks in China, however, look to be clouded by the looming impact of China Evergrande Group’s liquidation order and ongoing concern about its struggling economy.

Futures point to losses in Chinese and Hong Kong stocks, as global investors weigh what will happen to the remnants of the world’s most-indebted property developer. Shares in Tokyo are poised to edge higher after the S&P 500 topped 4,900, with Tesla Inc. leading gains in megacaps. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 1% ahead of results from five megacaps that have a combined market value of more than $10 trillion.

This week marks the busiest this season for US earnings, with results from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. As most of the megacaps remain in record territory, there are concerns that investors are over- exposed to just a handful of stocks, which could open the door for some pain if quarterly results underwhelm.

“This week could be key,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “If the market is going to sustain its latest breakout, it may need to avoid earnings disappointments from this week’s big-tech lineup, get encouraging news from the Fed on interest rates, and see jobs numbers that are solid, but not too hot.”

Aside from the deluge of earnings, investors are also awaiting the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and a raft of data from consumer confidence to jobs. On Monday, Amazon.com Inc. abandoned its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of iRobot Corp., sinking shares of the Roomba maker. Oil fell after last week’s rally pushed futures into overbought territory. At the same time, ample crude supplies outweighed military escalation in the Middle East.

Attention in Asia will return to the fallout from a Hong Kong court’s order to wind up Evergrande, and whether that will be followed in mainland China, which has a separate legal system. While the developer’s shares and dollar bonds are traded in Hong Kong, the bulk of Evergrande’s $242 billion of assets are located in the mainland.

China’s domestic problems means local investor appetite for overseas equities is running so high that it’s fueling huge price distortions in funds tracking these assets.

In the US, the next few days will be crucial to determine whether stock valuations — particularly those of megacap US technology companies — are sustainable given that investors are pricing in significant earnings growth expectations in anticipation of rate cuts coming sooner than Fed officials project, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.

“The 800-pound gorillas all report this week,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “Expect to see some market volatility around those earnings. Combined with a Fed meeting, this week could be a wild ride as we head into February.”

After a bit of a rocky start to the year, the S&P 500 went on to cap a third straight weekly advance — and is now up almost 20% since late October.

In the week through Jan. 23, a ratio of bulls to bears identified in an Investors Intelligence survey of newsletter writers was hovering at the highest since 2021, when stocks neared a prior peak before the 2022 bear market, Yardeni Research analysis shows. Another signal of elevated bullishness was evident in a weekly survey of retail investors by the American Association of Individual Investors.

Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott is on the watch for further “profit-taking” or “consolidation” in leadership areas — which remain overbought on a short-term basis, according to him.

From a fundamental standpoint, economic data in the US continues pointing to a benign backdrop for markets, according to Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. He expects the Fed to feel comfortable cutting rates starting in May — though this will likely require further signs the economy is cooling off.

“In our view, stocks continue to price in an ‘immaculate everything’ scenario in which the Fed cuts deeply and the U.S. economy (at worst) glides down for a ‘soft landing’,” said Chris Senyek of Wolfe Research. “While we’re still not believers, our sense is that the Fed and economy are now ‘show me’ stories.”

Going into this week’s two-day Fed policy meeting, investors are assigning roughly even odds to the prospect that the central bank will start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March.

That makes Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, and any signal he may or may not choose to send, of critical importance. It all comes down to how officials have been reading the recent spate of economic data. On one hand, inflation numbers continue to surprise to the downside. On the other, consumer spending continues to be surprisingly robust.

“The Fed could justifiably signal a March cut,” said Robert Teeter at Silvercrest Asset Management. “Nonetheless, we expect the Fed to back away from taking action in March, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for future cuts predicated on the removal of excessively restrictive rates.”

Meantime, blue-chip firms have sold $188.57 billion of bonds in the US in January, setting a record for the month, as companies look to take advantage of drops in longer-term borrowing costs.

The sales broke the prior record for January of around $175 billion, set in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. And more sales are probably coming through the end of the month, Wall Street bond syndicate professionals said.

And dollar bulls are coming back with a splash in the latest MLIV Pulse survey. About 62% of respondents surveyed Jan. 22-26 expect the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index to gain over the next month. That’s the highest reading since September 2022.

Corporate Highlights:

Whirlpool Corp., the owner of the Maytag and KitchenAid brands, projects 2024 sales will be weaker than Wall Street expectations as consumers forgo appliance upgrades.

Bankrupt pharmacy chain Rite Aid Corp. hired liquidators at the request of company lenders even as the retailer continues negotiating with at least two potential buyers, a person familiar with the chain’s revival efforts said.

SoFi Technologies Inc. reached profitability for the first time, taking the fintech one step closer to Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto’s goal of turning the former anti-bank into a top 10 financial institution.

Reddit Inc. is weighing feedback from early meetings with potential investors in its initial public offering that it should consider a valuation of at least $5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, even as it is estimated below that figure in the volatile market for shares of private companies.

Bayer AG was ordered to pay about $2.3 billion to a former Roundup user who blamed the weed killer for his cancer.

Renault SA scrapped plans to list its electric-vehicle business, reversing course due to a lack of appetite for share sales amid a slowdown in EV demand.

Ryanair Holdings Plc said it would jump at the chance to grab any extra Boeing Co. 737 Max jet deliveries from airlines that don’t want them, lending support to the embattled US planemaker under fire for quality lapses after a mid-air panel blowout this month.

Holcim Ltd., a Swiss cement maker, said it will spin off its North American unit into a separate US-listed entity, a move that could unlock a higher valuation for the business.

BYD Co.’s earnings rose on back of soaring electric vehicle sales — but fell short of analyst expectations as a price war in China hit the bottom line.

China Evergrande Group received a liquidation order from a Hong Kong court, setting off a daunting process to carve up the biggest casualty of a property crisis that’s upending the world’s second-largest economy.

Key events this week:

Japan unemployment, Tuesday.

Eurozone economic confidence, GDP, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US Conf. Board consumer confidence, JOLTS jobs openings, Tuesday

Microsoft, Alphabet earnings, Tuesday

China non-manufacturing PMI, manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, housing starts, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from January policy meeting, Wednesday

Boeing announces earnings amid US government safety probe, Wednesday

Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference, Wednesday.

US Treasury quarterly refunding, Wednesday.

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

US productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas earnings, Thursday

Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday

US employment report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 1.5% as of 8:02 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

The S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0832

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1874 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,120.08

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,315.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.07%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.2%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

