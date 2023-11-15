Asia Stocks Rally With Bonds on ‘Fed Is Done’ Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia jumped to track Wall Street’s rally after an unexpected inflation slowdown bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hiking cycle is over. Bonds advanced.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific Index rose for a third day and was set for the highest in nearly two months. Futures for US stocks also advanced after the S&P 500 climbed nearly 2% on Tuesday, the most since April.

Traders are now gearing up for what may be a fundamental shift in the investment landscape. Fed swaps indicate the odds of another hike have fallen to almost zero — with the market pricing in a 50 basis-point rate cut by July. Fed officials welcomed the latest data showing receding inflation, while adding that there’s still a ways to go before it reaches the central bank’s 2% target.

“The fact that the US Fed seems to be done with rates and inflation is behind us for now is definitely a positive for all risky assets,” Pooja Malik, partner and head of portfolio management at Nipun Capital, said on Bloomberg Television. “However, the situation could stay volatile in the next 12 to 18 months.”

Meanwhile, China’s central bank injected the most funds since 2016 into the banking system as it sought to boost growth, while at the same time maintaining the rate on one-year policy loans. The injection of extra cash may soothe jitters over a liquidity crunch as central and local governments are expected to sell more bonds to fund stimulus.

Further economic data is due later Wednesday from China that will offer cues on the health of the world’s second-largest economy. The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden is also closely watched for potential thawing of tensions. Tencent Holdings Ltd. reports earnings later in the day.

Story continues

“The level of liquidity injection went beyond market expectation but is in line with our expectation,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Plc. Still, “more supports are needed given renewed downwards pressure indicated in October data — so we still see RRR cut before year-end,” she added, referring to the reserve requirement ratio.

Australian and News Zealand bonds rallied, following moves in Treasuries from the previous session, when the yield on rate-sensitive two-year notes slumped as much as 23 basis points and that of the benchmark 10-year rate slid 21 basis points. Japan’s 10-year yield also fell to the lowest level in a month.

The dollar steadied in Asia after falling 1.2%, its biggest drop in a year.

The yen extended its weakness on report that Japanese economy shrank more than estimated in the third quarter. Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened against the greenback, led by South Korea’s won.

Bullish on Bonds

Equities have rallied in November on bets the Fed is done with rate hikes, with the S&P 500 up more than 7% in the span — and heading toward its best month since October 2022. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps on Tuesday and Nvidia Corp. rallied for a 10th straight session.

“The last of investors not convinced the Fed is done are likely ‘throwing in the towel’,” said Bryce Doty at Sit Fixed Income Advisors. “The next Fed action is more likely to be a cut next summer than another rate increase.”

Investors also turned the most bullish on bonds since the global financial crisis amid “big conviction” that rates will move lower in 2024, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. fund manager survey.

Meanwhile, US House lawmakers overcame partisan animosity Tuesday to pass a temporary government funding bill that greatly lowers the risk of a shutdown. The legislation now goes to the Senate where majority Democrats are expected to back it, even though it doesn’t include the Ukraine and Israel aid they support.

Elsewhere, oil steadied after a short-lived relief rally as the market digested differing views on the supply and demand outlooks. Gold ticked lower, on course to snap a two-day winning streak.

Key events this week:

China retail sales, industrial production, fixed-asset investment, Wednesday

Japan industrial production, Wednesday

UK CPI, Wednesday

US retail sales, business inventories, PPI, Empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Target earnings, Wednesday

China new home prices, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Walmart earnings, Thursday

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to speak at APEC leaders summit, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr speak, Thursday

Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at event, Thursday

US housing starts, Friday

US Congress faces a midnight deadline to pass a federal spending measure, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:32 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.4%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0869

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 150.59 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2654 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6487

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $35,543.58

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,978.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.44%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 0.780%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 15 basis points to 4.52%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Tania Chen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.