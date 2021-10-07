BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Motley Fool

Enphase announced this morning that an entire community in Australia -- specifically, "The Links, South West Rocks" retirement village in New South Wales -- has elected to install Enphase IQ7+ microinverters "to underpin a 1.2 MW private [solar power] grid network." The company expects that The Links, South West Rocks will recover the cost of its new system through savings on electricity bills "within approximately five years." It's perhaps less good news for the investors bidding up Enphase stock on this relatively tiny project, however -- less than $1 million in value for a company that did more than $1 billion in sales over the past year.