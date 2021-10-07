U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

BONDUELLE
·1 min read
In this article:
A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57 102 699,50 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information

Total number of
shares forming the capital

Number of voting rights





30.09.2021





32 630 114



Theoretical Total

51 621 419



Actual Total *

51 154 225


*Actual Total =

total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares

– shares without voting rights






Attachment


