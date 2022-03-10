BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

Motley Fool

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) investors had a rough month in February, as their shares fell 16% in response to a disappointing earnings report and fears of tightened regulation of tech companies in China. Things are getting even worse for Alibaba today, with shares of the tech giant down another 8.7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET -- more than half the losses suffered in the entire month of February, in a single day in March. Today's losses just pushed Alibaba stock down to a new 52-week low.