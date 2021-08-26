U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,360.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,329.75
    -34.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.30
    -4.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.61
    -0.75 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.60
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1781
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.43
    +0.21 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3742
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1240
    +0.1410 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,856.18
    -579.68 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.71
    -36.83 (-3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.68
    -25.44 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Bonduelle Ushers In Fresh Leadership with the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer for Bonduelle Fresh Americas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BONDUELLE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Andrea Montagna has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. subsidiary, effective immediately

Irwindale, Calif. - Aug. 26, 2021 – Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle and home of Ready Pac Foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Montagna as Chief Executive Officer. Montagna will assume leadership of the company effective immediately, succeeding Mary Thompson who stepped down from the position earlier this year.

Montagna brings more than 20 years of experience at both the strategic and operational levels, delivering top-tier performance in growth-focused businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bonduelle Italy, where he successfully built on the company’s well-known brand and purpose-driven culture, increasing profits in his two years at the helm. Prior to joining Bonduelle Fresh Italy in January 2017, Montagna was General Manager for Bolton Group and before that worked in roles of increasing responsibility for 11 years with Henkel.

“I’m delighted to serve in this role as CEO for Bonduelle Fresh Americas and bring my perspective to the business, particularly during such an important and pivotal time for the food industry,” Montagna said. “As the talented U.S. team charges full speed ahead toward becoming B Corp certified by 2025 under the B! Pact framework, it’s an honor to lead them in inspiring the transition to a plant-based diet for millions of Americans.”

Montagna will report to Guillaume Debrosse, Group CEO of France-based Bonduelle, and will be based in Irwindale, Calif.

“We feel fortunate to welcome a new CEO from within Bonduelle. Andrea has extensive knowledge of the brand’s core values and brings with him a keen sense of innovation as we embark on a new strategic future for Bonduelle Fresh Americas,” Debrosse said. “I’m confident he will deliver a long-lasting impact on our U.S. subsidiary and stimulate the continued growth of our U.S. presence.”

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS
Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company’s five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax® and Cool Cuts® brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BONDUELLE
Bonduelle, a family business, was established in France in 1853. Its mission is to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its plant-based food products, grown over more than 310,000 acres all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agriculture with 56 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS
bfa-newsroom@bonduelle.com
(626) 678-2222

ROSIE HERZOG
Bonduelle@Edible-inc.com
(213) 878-7867


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • 4 Shipping Stocks Poised to Climb

    As the demand for commodities is picking up, shipping is also seeing a rebound. Around two days back, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose to its highest peak in the past 11 years. The index was up by 55 points, to 4,147, and according to the report, this index has been up for the past nine straight trading sessions. This Index is reported on a daily basis by Baltic Exchange in London. The BDI is a benchmark for the price of moving major raw mate

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • Pfizer Stock Falters As It Prepares To Roll Out Boosters — Is It A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company asked for full FDA approval of a third booster shot of its Covid vaccine?

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Why Mimecast and Trustmark Shot Higher Today

    Two Wednesday winners on the exchange were email security specialist Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) and bank holding company Trustmark (NASDAQ: TRMK). After market close on Tuesday S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) -- the company that owns and manages the S&P suite of indexes -- announced one of its periodic realignments. This is because, in S&P Global's words ,it "has a market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space."

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a narrowing Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock fell slightly early Thursday.