Bonduelle Ushers In Fresh Leadership with the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer for Bonduelle Fresh Americas

Andrea Montagna has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. subsidiary, effective immediately

Irwindale, Calif. - Aug. 26, 2021 – Bonduelle Fresh Americas, the U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle and home of Ready Pac Foods, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrea Montagna as Chief Executive Officer. Montagna will assume leadership of the company effective immediately, succeeding Mary Thompson who stepped down from the position earlier this year.

Montagna brings more than 20 years of experience at both the strategic and operational levels, delivering top-tier performance in growth-focused businesses. Most recently, he served as CEO of Bonduelle Italy, where he successfully built on the company’s well-known brand and purpose-driven culture, increasing profits in his two years at the helm. Prior to joining Bonduelle Fresh Italy in January 2017, Montagna was General Manager for Bolton Group and before that worked in roles of increasing responsibility for 11 years with Henkel.

“I’m delighted to serve in this role as CEO for Bonduelle Fresh Americas and bring my perspective to the business, particularly during such an important and pivotal time for the food industry,” Montagna said. “As the talented U.S. team charges full speed ahead toward becoming B Corp certified by 2025 under the B! Pact framework, it’s an honor to lead them in inspiring the transition to a plant-based diet for millions of Americans.”

Montagna will report to Guillaume Debrosse, Group CEO of France-based Bonduelle, and will be based in Irwindale, Calif.

“We feel fortunate to welcome a new CEO from within Bonduelle. Andrea has extensive knowledge of the brand’s core values and brings with him a keen sense of innovation as we embark on a new strategic future for Bonduelle Fresh Americas,” Debrosse said. “I’m confident he will deliver a long-lasting impact on our U.S. subsidiary and stimulate the continued growth of our U.S. presence.”

ABOUT BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

Bonduelle Fresh Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle (BON.PA). With four processing facilities throughout the U.S., the business unit focuses on fresh vegetables, salads and fresh meal solutions for the Americas. Acquired by Bonduelle in 2017 as Ready Pac Foods, the renamed Bonduelle Fresh Americas is the newest of the company’s five business units. The company manufactures a complete range of products featuring fresh produce and protein under the company’s Ready Pac Foods®, Bistro®, Ready Snax® and Cool Cuts® brands. Offerings include fresh-cut salads, fresh-cut vegetables, snacking and fresh prepared meals available where consumers buy groceries and in restaurant chains across North America. Visit Bonduelle Fresh Americas or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BONDUELLE

Bonduelle, a family business, was established in France in 1853. Its mission is to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. Prioritizing innovation and long-term vision, the group is diversifying its operations and geographical presence. Its plant-based food products, grown over more than 310,000 acres all over the world, are sold in 100 countries under various brand names and through various distribution channels and technologies. An expert in agriculture with 56 industrial sites or owned agricultural production sites, Bonduelle produces quality products by selecting the best crop areas close to its customers. Visit www.bonduelle.com/en for more.

BONDUELLE FRESH AMERICAS

bfa-newsroom@bonduelle.com

(626) 678-2222

ROSIE HERZOG

Bonduelle@Edible-inc.com

(213) 878-7867



