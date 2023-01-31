Bone cement market size to increase by USD 449.08 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

North America will account for 42% of the market growth of the global bone cement market

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America is accounted for a major share of 42% of the global bone cement market, with the US being the major revenue contributor. The high share of the market is due to the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques such as joint reconstruction, fusion procedures, and fractures. The market is also driven by the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the increased number of orthopedic-related surgeries. Considering the increase in the number of patients, well-established companies from the region focus on the development of highly biocompatible bone cement. Moreover, most leading vendors have set their headquarters in the US, which helps them focus and market their products in this region. To know more, Download a PDF sample report

Global Bone Cement Market 2023-2027

The bone cement market by product, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% and register an incremental growth of USD 449.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Company profiles

The bone cement market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AAP Implantate AG: The company offers bone cement such as OsteoCem bone cement.

Exactech Inc.: The company offers bone cement such as Cemex bone cement.

G21 Srl: The company offers bone cement such as G1 and G3 radiopaque bone cements.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers bone cement such as Vertecem II bone cement.

Kyeron

Medacta International SA

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Olympus Corp.



Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders due to the rise in trauma cases, the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and the increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures. However, high entry barriers for new players are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into antibiotic-loaded bone cement and non-antibiotic-loaded bone cement. The antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this Bone cement market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bone cement market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the bone cement market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone cement market vendors

Bone cement market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 449.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Colfax Corp., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kyeron, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL, Tecres Spa, TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bone cement market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 aap Implantate AG

12.4 Alphatec Holdings Inc.

12.5 Colfax Corp.

12.6 EVOLUTIS SAS

12.7 Exactech Inc.

12.8 G21 Srl

12.9 Johnson and Johnson

12.10 Medacta International SA

12.11 Medtronic Plc

12.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

12.13 Olympus Corp.

12.14 Smith and Nephew plc

12.15 Stryker Corp.

12.16 Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL

12.17 Tecres Spa

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

