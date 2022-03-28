U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,532.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,720.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,760.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.00
    -5.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.81
    -7.09 (-6.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.90
    -20.30 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.42 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4590
    -0.0330 (-1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    +0.32 (+1.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    -0.0093 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7940
    +1.7340 (+1.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,276.68
    +2,745.13 (+6.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.89
    +76.36 (+7.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.99
    +26.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In-depth Analysis on Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type, Application, End-user and Geography are included in this Global Bone Growth Products Market Report. The global bone growth products market is majorly driven by the rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment options for people suffering from various orthopedic disorders, and the growing elderly population.

New York, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Growth Products Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247882/?utm_source=GNW


The bone growth products market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3.60% during the period 2022–2027.

GLOBAL BONE GROWTH PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The bone growth stimulator devices segment dominates the global bone growth products market, accounting for a share of 51.12%, followed by bone morphogenetic protein with 39.15% in 2021.
Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, specialty orthopedic and spine centers, and ASCs. Hospitals & clinics segment is dominating in the market whereas, specialty orthopedic & spine centers is growing at 4.47% CAGR as patients increasingly prefer specialty spine care centers over multi-specialty hospitals.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Bone Growth Stimulator Device
• Bone Morphogenic Protein
• Platelet Rich Plasma

Market Segmentation by Application

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries
• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries
• Delayed Union and Non-Union Bone Fracture
• Others

Market Segmentation by Application

• Hospitals and Clinic
• Specialty Orthopaedic and Spine Center
• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

VENDOR ANALYSIS
Global players in the market are adopting acquisition strategies to remain competitive and extend their presence across geographies for higher market share. In addition, the competition among tier II and III players is high, with many regional and local players offering a diverse range of bone growth products.

PROMINENT VENDORS

• Bioventus
• DJO
• Johnson & Johnson
• Medtronic
• Orthofix Medical
• Stryker
• Zimmer Biomet

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

• BTT Health
• Elizur
• Fintek Bio-Electric
• Isto Biologics
• ITO
• Kinex Medical Company
• Ossatec Benelux
• Osteotec
• Paragon 28
• Royal Biologics
• Stimulate Health
• Smith+Nephew
• SpineVision
• VQ OrthoCare

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 41.45% in the global bone growth products market. The regional market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period and is likely to grow at a lesser CAGR than APAC as it has reached maturity.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada

• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o UK

• APAC
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea

• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

1. The analysis of the global Bone Growth Products market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Bone Growth Products market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global Bone Growth Products market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247882/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Walmart Is Removing Cigarettes in Some Stores. Philip Morris and Altria Stock Fall.

    Shares of cigarette makers fell Monday as Walmart plans to end cigarette sales in some U.S. stores, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cigarettes are being removed in various markets, including some stores inCalifornia, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico, according to the people andstore visits, the Journal reported. Walmart (ticker: WMT), the world’s largest retailer in the U.S. and world, is removing tobacco products from select locations where it has decided to use the space more efficiently, a spokeswoman told the Journal.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    Tesla is preparing to split its stock. The last time a stock split was announced, shares rallied about 80% from the announcement until the split became effective.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), BuzzFeed (NASDAQ: BZFD), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ: OLLI) -- climbed 28%, 3%, and 1%, respectively, averaging out to a hearty 10.7% increase. This week, I see GameStop (NYSE: GME), Chewy (NYSE: CHWY), and AMC Entertainment as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Soars On Stock Split

    Tesla and BYD Co. are both fast-growing EV giants. While a lot of attention falls on startups such as Rivian Automotive, Lucid, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto, as well as traditional automakers pushing into EVs, such as General Motors and Ford Motor, Tesla and BYD are setting the pace. Tesla Berlin is about to begin deliveries with Tesla Austin also gearing up.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • Oil Prices Fall as Shanghai Lockdown Triggers Demand Fears

    Following a spike in Covid cases over the weekend, authorities have imposed a two-stage lockdown in Shanghai, China’s most populous city.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. gained in early trading after the carmaker said it plans to seek shareholder approval for a move that would enable its second stock split in roughly two years.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jac

  • Tesla Plans Another Stock Split, but This Tiny Nasdaq Stock Jumped Even More

    The stock market has been in recovery mode for the last several weeks, and signs pointed to continued modest gains for major market benchmarks. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 14 points to 14,769, wiping out losses from earlier in the morning as investors kept up the index's positive momentum. The big news helping the Nasdaq came from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which joined a couple of its Nasdaq peers in announcing plans that will dramatically change its share price.

  • Tesla stock pops after stock split plans disclosed

    Shares of Tesla shot up Monday, after the electric vehicle giant disclosed plans to enable a stock split, which would be the second in two years.

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter; XPEV Stock, Nio Stock Rally

    Xpeng results beat views after the EV startup hiked prices. Nio ready to launch its first electric sedan. Xpeng stock jumps.

  • UPDATE 2-Russia will not supply gas to Europe for free, Kremlin says

    Russia is working out methods for accepting payments for its gas exports in roubles and it will take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency, the Kremlin said on Monday. At a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday, no common position emerged on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must pay in roubles, not euros, for its gas in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia. The Russian central bank, the government and Gazprom , which accounts for 40% of European gas imports, should present their proposals for rouble gas payments to President Vladimir Putin by March 31.

  • Exclusive-AMC CEO says more meme-stock powered deals are coming

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Chief Executive Adam Aron said the movie-theater chain would embark on more "transformational" deals to capitalize on the interest of retail investors following its bet on a troubled gold and silver mine operator. AMC unveiled a $27.9 million investment for a 22% stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corp about two weeks ago, an unusual deal for a company operating more than 900 theaters worldwide that raised eyebrows among market observers. AMC's investment called upon a $1.8 billion "war chest" it raised in 2021 by selling its shares in the open market, in part on the back of retail investors who turned it into a popular 'meme' stock.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • How Russia’s Central Bank Engineered the Ruble’s Rebound

    The ruble is in a central-bank-induced coma. While Russia’s currency can still see sharp swings in a day, it has trimmed its steep losses and begun to stabilize. It is now trading at around 99 rubles to the dollar, about 17% weaker than it was before Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 but stronger than its record low of 151 on March 7, according to FactSet.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Oil Prices Tumble; Tesla Jumps On Stock Split Plan

    The market rally has been strong despite surging bond yields, but for now. Tesla popped on plans for a stock split.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Marketmind: King cash is naked

    Storing wealth in cash is clearly a counter-intuitive call when inflation is surging towards double-digit figures for the first time in a generation. BofA analysts also warned that commodity prices were on track for their biggest increase in over a century while government bonds were set for their worst year since 1949 as central banks raise interest rates to tame surging inflation. With equity markets losing more than 5% so far this quarter, many investors may feel vindicated in deserting risky stock markets where dividends and capital gains are looking less attractive compared to fast-rising government bond yields.

  • Apple Set to Snap Win Streak on Report of iPhone Production Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. looks set to snap its longest win streak this year after a report that the iPhone maker is cutting production of its entry-level smartphone by a fifth amid lower demand for consumer electronics.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. Allies ObjectVanguard