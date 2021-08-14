U.S. markets closed

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market: Evolving Opportunities with Colfax Corp. and Fintek Bio Electric Inc. | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone growth stimulation devices market is expected to grow by USD 380.59 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario with vendors holding dominant market positions including Bioventus LLC (US), BTT Health GmbH (Germany), Colfax Corp.(US), Fintek Bio Electric Inc.(Canada), IGEA Spa (Italy), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Orthofix Medical Inc.(US), Ossatec Benelux Ltd. (The Netherlands), Stimulate Health Inc.(Canada), and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US).

Attractive Opportunities with Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Use Our Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis.

Download PDF Sample Right Here!

The bone growth stimulation devices market is driven by bone degeneration in the elderly population, an increase in product launches, and growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases. These factors are expected to lead the bone growth stimulation devices market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.41%. However, stringent regulatory guidelines might create a hindrance to the growth of the market.

Access our detailed 120-page report on "Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market by Product (External and Internal) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025":

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/bone-growth-stimulation-devices-market-industry-analysis

Top 5 Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Companies:

Bioventus LLC

Bioventus LLC operates in two key geographic business segments, namely the US and International The company offers bone growth stimulation device under the brand name Humana.

BTT Health GmbH

The company manufactures ultrasound bone growth stimulators. They offer bone4ce for bone growth stimulation devices.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. operates in key operating segments including Fabrication technology and Medical technology. They offer OL1000 and Spinalogic for bone growth stimulation devices.

Fintek Bio Electric Inc.

The company offers high-quality capacitive coupling bone growth stimulators. They cater to the healthcare industry by providing Bio Electric Response for bone growth stimulation devices.

IGEA Spa

The company manufactures medical, surgical, ophthalmic, and veterinary instruments and apparatus. They provide CervicalStim and SpinalStim for bone growth stimulation devices.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • External - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Internal - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Similar Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Orthopedic Biomaterials Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bone-growth-stimulation-devices-market-evolving-opportunities-with-colfax-corp-and-fintek-bio-electric-inc--technavio-301354909.html

SOURCE Technavio

