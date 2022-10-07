U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 to grow at 4.60% CAGR | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

·4 min read
Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone growth stimulators market is expected to clock US$ 2.6 billion by 2030. The global bone growth stimulators market is driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, and rising cases of sports injuries. Additionally, the introduction of novel products and a growing number of players are contributing to the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

Bone growth stimulators induce the healing factor of bone and shorten the bone healing time by using external electromagnetic waves or ultrasound, which transfer shock waves to the bone. Bone growth stimulators are primarily used in spinal injury, sports injury, and trauma. These injuries take a long time to heal, or sometimes after healing, pain is still there, which blocks regular body movements.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/bone-growth-stimulators-market/7852

Growth Drivers

One of the major factors driving the global bone growth stimulators market is the growing geriatric population. Aging is linked to various cellular and molecular conditions that cause physical and mental abilities to deteriorate over time. It also impacts bone strength and density, wherein bones become less flexible and stiffer, joints become more fragile, and body posture shifts. This makes the geriatric population more prone to fractures, ligament injuries, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and joint pain. The World Health Organization reported in 2020 that the people of those over the age of 60 is nearly one billion and will grow to 1.4 billion by 2021. It is expected to reach about 2 billion by 2050.

The global bone growth stimulators market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts From ‘by Product’

Based on product, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

  • Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

  • Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

  • Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)

Bone growth stimulation devices dominate the global bone growth stimulators market owing to increasing technological advancement introduction of novel devices that are easy to use and portable. Additionally, increasing demand for non-invasive treatments is fueling the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/bone-growth-stimulators-market/7852

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

Based on the application, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

  • Spinal Fusion

  • Maxillofacial & Dental

  • Nonunion

  • Union Bone Fractures

Spinal fusion is dominating the global bone growth stimulates market owing to increasing spinal injuries prevalence of degenerative spinal diseases.

Excerpts From ‘by End-User’

Based on the end-user, the global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Home Care

The hospitals segment is leading the global bone growth stimulators market owing to increasing hospital walk-in patients, increasing multispecialty hospitals, and increasing orthopedic surgeries are contributing to the growth of the hospital bone growth stimulators market.

Excerpts From ‘by Region Segmentation

The global bone growth stimulators market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

North America dominated the global bone growth stimulators market regarding revenue share. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population in the region, technological advancement, and swift regulatory approvals for novel products. Additionally, the rapid adoption of technologies and favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the North American bone growth stimulators market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market are

  • Orthofix Holdings, Inc

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Depuy Synthes

  • Stryker

  • Bioventus LLC

  • Medtronic Plc

  • DJO, LLC

  • Arthrex, Inc

  • Terumo Corporation

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Bone Growth Stimulators Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=agJ3JNDVbOCKKVe3YUaumHNEKiCysj7A7FPS13HN&report_id=7852&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


