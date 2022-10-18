U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Bone Growth Stimulators Market to surge at CAGR of 9.9% during forecast of 2022-28. Recent technological advancements in healthcare sector is one of the growth factors – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The U.S. is projected to capture a sizeable bone densitometers market share advancing with a CAGR of 3.8% and is expected to account for US$ 586.7 million by 2032. The U.K. is expected to dominate the Europe bone growth stimulators market in the forthcoming years, driven by the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and rising popularity of medical tourism in the country. Sales in the Europe market are forecast to command 20.4% of the total market share in 2022.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone growth stimulators market is expected to witness year-on-year growth with a phenomenal CAGR of 9.9% over the projection period from 2022 to 2028. The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Billion in 2028. Growth in the market is attributed to the rising overall fracture injuries around the world which are expected to propel the demand for bone growth stimulators over the upcoming years.

Bone growth stimulators are majorly used for a specific type of fracture, and it is also useful during supportive therapy after surgery on a fracture, and corrective osteotomy. Owing to the recent technological developments in the market, innovation of products like the AccelStim bone growth stimulator and other products which emit high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound signals) are anticipated to bolster market growth over recent years. These advancements in the healthcare sector will aid in propelling bone growth and assisting in the healing of damaged bones proposing positive growth in the near future.

According to a recent study conducted by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, statistics revealed that more than200 a million people are suffering from osteoporosis. Worldwide, 1 in 3 women over the age of 50 years and 1 in 5 men will experience osteoporotic fractures in their lifetime. These numbers are anticipated to increase at a fast pace in the assessment period, therefore, bolstering the demand for bone growth stimulators worldwide.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-828

Key Takeaways

  • Significant opportunities for better sales prospects in developing countries are visible in the North American region, owing to the high presence of healthcare facilities. This leads to more widespread usage of bone growth stimulators. The market is predicted to benefit not just from the extensive number of facilities and patients but also from the more intensive use of bone growth stimulator devices in these facilities.

  • Attributing to the presence of premium-quality medical care facilities in the region, medical tourism has surged to a great extent. This trend is predicted to bolster growth in the upcoming years, thereby boosting sales of bone growth stimulators.

  • According to FMI analysis, the market growth rate comparison analysis for the H1-2022 outlook and H1-2022 projected period showed a declining aspect of the market with a change in BPS of nearly 20 BPS.

  • Attributing to the recent developments in the medical sector, a tremendous number of innovations and new product launches have uplifted the overall bone growth stimulator market which emits high-frequency sound waves (ultrasound signal) promoting bone growth and assisting in the healing of damaged bones proposes a positive growth in near future.

  • Owing to the surging incidence of osteoporosis is increasing the need for advanced bone growth stimulators throughout the healthcare sector. Consumers are drastically preferring bone growth stimulators for homecare settings, which is expected to propel sales in the market in the forthcoming years. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of bone growth stimulators represent 4.7% of the global orthopedic devices market.

  • Surging preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical procedures is likely to bolster the market over the forthcoming years. Increasing incidents of osteoporosis among the geriatric population, along with surging rates of sports-related orthopedic injuries are underpinning the demand in the market.

Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the global bone growth stimulators market are extensively investing in research and development activities in order to launch innovative and technologically advanced products that cater to an expanding customer base. In addition to that, dominant market players are heavily investing in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their distribution networks.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bone-growth-stimulators-market

More Insights into the Bone Growth Stimulators Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American region by garnering maximum sales in the global bone growth stimulators market. The global market is anticipated to account for about 42.5% of the total market share in 2022. According to the CDC, around 1 out of every 4 U.S. adults (23.7%, 58.5 million people) suffer from diagnosed arthritis. The incidence of arthritis and osteoarthritis is predicted to grow in the forthcoming years, which in turn will propel the demand for electrical bone growth stimulators over the assessment period.

The U.K. is predicted to dominate the European bone growth stimulators market in the forthcoming years, as it accounts for around 20.4% of the total market share in 2022. The growth is attributed to the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures and the rising popularity of medical tourism in the country.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Category

Product Type:

  • Non-Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

  • Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

  • Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices

  • Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

  • Ultrasound Bone Growth Stimulators

  • Invasive Bone Growth Stimulators

Application:

  • Trauma Injury and Fractures

  • Spinal Fusion

  • Osteogenesis

End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Orthopedic Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Homecare settings

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Get In Touch With Our Team For 20% Flat Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-828

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Trends

1.3. Major Companies

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Developments and Product Offerings

4.5. List of Distributors

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-828

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Healthcare:

Bone Densitometer Devices Market Size value is estimated to reach US$ 335.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 501.4 Mn by 2032

Bone Regeneration Market Share is set to witness a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach US$ 7.4 Bn by 2032

Bone Marrow Transplant Market Demand is projected to have a sluggish CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

Bone Screw System Market Forecast is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2028, reaching US$ 1,963.9 Mn

Bone Densitometers Market Growth is poised to register a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights, Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


