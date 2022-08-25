U.S. markets close in 5 hours 50 minutes

Bone Regeneration Market will grow gradually at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Germany is set to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 3.7% in the Europe bone regeneration market during the forecast period. Growth is primarily underpinned by increasingly available customized bone grafts and substitutes treatments

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global bone regeneration market recorded a market value of US$ 7.4 Bn in 2032 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032). The sales in the market are expected to reach US$ 7.4 Bn by the end of 2032.

A well-organized and complex physiological process of bone growth is referred to as bone regeneration. Bone insufficiency is the cause of certain bone issues. The intricate process of bone regeneration necessitates bone remodelling. Musculoskeletal disorders are becoming more common across the globe. Prevalence of common musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and joint inflammation are increasing, which is resulting growth in the market.

Additionally, as the per-care cost is continuing to rise each year, increasing global health spending, the treatment for these conditions contributes to the overall cost of pharmaceutical charges. The improved reimbursement scenario covers orthopaedic sector treatment. Medicare, for instance, spent US$ 799.4 billion in 2019 on benefit payments for roughly 61 million people who were 65, older, or disabled.

Medicaid, on the other hand, spent US$138.7 billion on acute care services like hospitalization, visits to the doctor, and prescribed medications in the same year. More patients can choose the treatment when there is a better reimbursement scenario. Future growth in the market for bone regeneration is projected because this factor, is positive. The demand for bone regeneration is expected to rise during the forecast period due to the development of novel, advanced technologies.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15486

Key Takeaways from Bone Regeneration Study

  • Bone grafts substitute as products are expected to hold around 83.4% market value share by the end of 2032, and are expected to display a CAGR growth of 4.1% over the forecast period.

  • By application, trauma cases hold a dominant market share value of 22.6% in 2021 in the global market. As trauma is the most common cause of death it leads to a positive growth during the forecast period.

  • By age group, the adult segment holds a dominant market share value of 56.8% in 2021 in the global market.

  • Hospitals hold a higher end-user segment share in terms of the market share value of 49.1% in 2021. Most surgeries need a proper operating environment because it is critical and time-consuming. To ensure patient safety, most surgeries take place in hospitals.

  • North America is slated to be the largest leading region with an estimated market value of 39.0% at the end of the forecast period. Owing to the high prevalence of joint diseases in the region.

“Increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, rising incidence of bone fractures is expected to drive demand for bone regeneration market during the next decade,” says the FMI Analyst

Market Competition

The market for bone regeneration is moderately fragmented, and there exist, several local, emerging, as well as established players within the market sphere. Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce new products with continued collaboration and expansion activities

  • Johnson & Johnson gained 510(k) FDA clearance in November 2021 for the VELYSTM Robotic-Assisted Solution for use with the ATTUNE® Total Knee System, giving surgeons the chance to streamline their current workflows on a typical orthopedic procedure.

  • Altapore Shape bioactive bone graft, the newest addition to Baxter's line of next-generation bone graft substitutes, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2020.

Key Players:

  • Medtronic plc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • DePuy Synthes, Inc.

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

  • Arthrex, Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

  • Smith & Nephew, Inc.

  • Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

  • Nuvasive, Inc.

  • Allosource

  • NovaBone Products, LLC

  • BonAlive Biomaterials Ltd.

  • Sigma Graft Biomaterials

  • RTI Surgical

  • Institut Straumann AG

  • Exactech, Inc

  • A.B. Dental Devices Ltd

  • Geistlich Pharma AG

  • BMT Group

  • Osstem Implant

Download PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-15486

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Bone Regeneration market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032. The global bone degeneration market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product – [bone grafts substitutes (allograft, xenograft, autografts, synthetic bone graft, bone morphogenetic protein), bone growth stimulators (non-invasive bone growth stimulators, invasive electrical bone growth stimulator)], application [osteoarthritis (OA), osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), spinal disorders, dentistry, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), and trauma cases], age group [pediatric, adults, geriatric], end user [hospitals, orthopaedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres], across seven key regions of the world.

Key Market Segments Covered in Bone Regeneration Industry Research

By Product:

  • Bone Grafts Substitutes

    • Allografts

      • Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM)

      • Others

    • Xenograft

    • Autografts

    • Synthetic Bone Graft

    • Bone Morphogenetic Protein(BMP)

  • Bone Growth Stimulators

    • Non-Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

    • Invasive Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

By Application:

  • Osteoarthritis (OA)

  • Osteoporosis

  • Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)

  • Spinal Disorders

  • Dentistry

  • Craniomaxillofacial (CMF)

  • Trauma Cases

By Age Group:

  • Pediatric

  • Adults

  • Geriatric

By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Orthopedic Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Any Queries, Speak To Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15486

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Request for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-15486

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Size : The global Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is poised to reach US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022.

Intelligent Prosthetics Market Trends : The global intelligent prosthetics market is expected to enjoy a valuation of US$ 747.4 Mn by the end of 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach an estimated valuation of ~US$ 1.35 Bn by 2032.

Healthcare Biometrics Market Forecast : The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032. The healthcare biometrics market share is likely to boost up to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2022.

Orthopaedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market Growth : The global orthopaedic bone cement and casting materials market is estimated to grow from almost US$ 2000 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 3,500 Mn by 2027 end.

Metastatic Bone Tumor Treatment Market Analysis : Metastatic Bone Tumor is hard to cure but can be treated to stop, shrink or slows down its growth and relieve symptoms caused by it.

About Us:

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us: 

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive, 
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


