U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,336.25
    -14.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,271.00
    -105.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,647.75
    -52.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,206.00
    -10.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +0.35 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.72
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.00
    +1.23 (+6.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2510
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,379.82
    +742.94 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.42
    +0.57 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,278.33
    -219.87 (-0.77%)
     

Bone Therapeutics appoints Scientific Advisory Board for iMSC cell and gene therapy platform development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bone Therapeutics SA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Gosselies, Belgium, 12 October 2021, 7:00 am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces it has appointed key experts to a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Bone Therapeutics has appointed the members of this SAB specifically to provide additional expert guidance on the development of Bone Therapeutics’ novel, next generation induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesenchymal stromal cell (iMSC) platform. This iMSC platform will be used to develop cell and gene therapy products that have strong anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties, for the treatment of acute life-threatening unmet medical diseases.

Bone Therapeutics has appointed its SAB with world-recognized scientists and clinicians in the cell and gene therapy field. Each SAB member has been selected having demonstrated leadership roles in the clinical development of engineered cell and gene therapy for specific acute unmet medical conditions. These specific conditions include graft vs host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, and trauma, as well as orthopedic conditions including osteoarthritis.

“Bone Therapeutics is developing a next generation iMSC platform that has the potential to develop transformative cell and gene therapies for patients suffering from a range of life-threatening unmet medical diseases. Given the therapeutic potential of this platform and to deliver this platform to an operational state as quickly as possible, Bone Therapeutics has brought together a group of world-leading experts to support its development,” said Tony Ting, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Bone Therapeutics. “These thought leaders have been selected to bring a wealth of specific experience in the clinical development of cell and gene therapies. The input from this SAB will be critical as Bone Therapeutics develops its next-generation iMSC products for acute inflammatory diseases.”

“Given the therapeutic potential of the iMSC platform that Bone Therapeutics is developing, the invitation to chair and help form this scientific advisory board was too tempting to decline,” said Massimo Dominici, MD, chair, Bone Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board. “The blend in expertise of this scientific advisory board will be able to provide key advice and consultancy to Bone Therapeutics and will make key contributions to ensure the development of the iMSC platform to reach patients of acute life-threatening unmet medical diseases as quickly as possible.”


The Bone Therapeutics Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:

Massimo Dominici, MD, (Chair) - Full Professor of Medical Oncology and Director of the Division of Medical Oncology and of the Program of Cellular Therapy and Immuno-oncology at the University Hospital of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy). Also a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Advisory Panel on The International Pharmacopoeia and Pharmaceutical Preparations serving the INN Expert Group. Since 2016, the Director of the Residency School in Medical Oncology, since 2005, head of the Laboratory of Cellular Therapies at the University Hospital of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy). Scientific founder of the university start-up Rigenerand since 2009. Co-founder and coordinator of the Mirandola Science & Technology Park. Co-founder of the Forum of Italian Researcher on MSC (FIRST), board member of JACIE, WBMT and scientific advisor for the Italian Minister of Health. President of ISCT 2014-2016, Emeritus Member of ISCT and now Member of the ISCT Strategic Advisory Council. From June 2014 until May 2020 Chair of the ISCT Presidential taskforce on unproven cell and gene therapies.

Frank Barry, PhD, Professor of Cellular Therapy at the Regenerative Medicine Institute (REMEDI), National University of Ireland Galway and Visiting Scientist at the Schroeder Arthritis Institute in Toronto. He has made key contributions to the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine by developing innovative and successful cellular therapies for tissue repair, joint injury and arthritic disease. By undertaking a large body of basic and translational research, he has contributed to the industry’s current understanding of the phenotypic attributes of mesenchymal stromal cells that make them attractive candidates for advanced therapeutics. He has also contributed to the development of methods for automated, efficient and scalable cell expansion for GMP application and has been a leader in the development of clinical protocols for patient testing. He is the Coordinator of the ADIPOA2 clinical trial to test the efficacy of stromal cell delivery as a treatment for osteoarthritis. Frank Barry has received the Marshall Urist Award for excellence in tissue regeneration research from the Orthopaedic Research Society. Recently elected as a Member of the Royal Irish Academy.

Robert Deans, PhD, CSO at Synthego, a genome engineering company automating a new era of cell and gene therapeutics. Previously CTO at BlueRock Therapeutics, creating iPSC based allogeneic cell therapeutics by harnessing pluripotent stem cell biology and gene editing tools and founding CSO at Rubius Therapeutics, developing a platform of novel enucleated cell therapeutics based on genetic engineering and expansion of hematopoietic progenitors to mature red cells. Dr. Deans has more than 30 years of experience in adult stem cell therapeutics which includes HSC gene therapy and commercialization of progenitor cell therapeutics from bone marrow.

Richard Maziarz, MD, has been involved in clinical investigation and translational research, for over 30 years, beginning with research and clinical training at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham & Women’s Hospital and continuing in 1991 when he moved to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) to develop a transplantation immunology program and served as the medical director of the adult OHSU stem cell transplant program since 1994. His research involved the immunology of transplantation or its complications, particularly in studying the immunopathophysiology of GVHD. He has served as principal investigator or co-investigator on over 100 clinical trials including multiple initiatives sponsored by numerous national transplant organizations including SWOG, CIBMTR, ISCT, NMDP and BMT CTN. Within the BMT CTN, he serves on the Steering committee, chaired the Regimen Related Toxicity Committee, was a member of the GVHD Committee and served as the principal investigator for the BMT CTN on the first multicenter, stem cell transplant trial for patients with advanced chronic lymphocytic leukemia (BMT CTN 0804).

Patricia Rocco, MD, PhD, Full Professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, and heads the Laboratory of Pulmonary Investigation. Elected Member of the National Academy of Medicine in Brazil and Brazilian Academy of Science. Past Vice-President of ISCT for the South and Central America regions. Authored and co-authored more than 380 peer-reviewed publications and 120 book chapters. She is the President of the Brazilian Society of Physiology (2021-2022). Her research activities focus mainly on the development of new therapies for lung diseases.


About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. The Company has a diversified portfolio of cell therapies at different stages ranging from pre-clinical programs in immunomodulation to mid stage clinical development for orthopedic conditions, targeting markets with large unmet medical needs and limited innovation.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Currently in pre-clinical development, BT-20, the most recent product candidate from this technology, targets inflammatory conditions, while the leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the BioPark in Gosselies, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.


For further information, please contact:

Bone Therapeutics SA
Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer
Lieve Creten, Chief Financial Officer ad interim
Tel: +32 (0)71 12 10 00
investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

For Belgian Media and Investor Enquiries:
Bepublic
Catherine Haquenne
Tel: +32 (0)497 75 63 56
catherine@bepublic.be

International Media Enquiries:
Image Box Communications
Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall
Tel: +44 (0)20 8943 4685
neil.hunter@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:
NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications
Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Arthur Rouillé
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
bone@newcap.eu


Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Protagonist Stock Flashes This Positive Signal After FDA Lifts Hold On Blood Diseases Drug

    Protagonist said Monday the FDA lifted a clinical hold on its blood diseases drug and, in response, the biotech stock soared.

  • Merck seeks emergency authorization for COVID pill

    Anjalee Khemlani&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Merck’s push to gain emergency authorization for its COVID pill after the company received positive data backing the benefits of the pill. Watch as the panel discusses what this authorization could mean for the battle against COVID.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • GSK to cement split with two new headquarters

    GSK is due to be split in two in the middle of next year in its biggest shake-up in two decades with the consumer healthcare arm, a joint venture with Pfizer known for brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, becoming a separately listed company. Headquarters for the new business, including research facilities, will be built in Weybridge, southwest of London, to house 1,400 staff from the end of 2024. However, staff will first relocate from GSK's current corporate headquarters in Brentford, west London, to temporary facilities in Weybridge when the split takes place in mid-2022.

  • Merck Stock Slips Slightly As It Asks FDA To Authorize Covid Pill

    Merck stock inched downward Monday after the company asked the FDA to authorize its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered Covid pill.

  • Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

    Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expecte

  • Pioneering Big Earth Data: Join the CEO and CFO of Planet Labs Inc. in Fireside Chat Oct 19

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO and CFO of Planet Labs Inc. on Tuesday, October 19 at 1pm ET to discuss company’s merger with dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV. (NYSE: DMYQ), unique earth scanning satellite constellation, data subscription business model, and massive TAM opportunity. The […]

  • Here's Why 2022 Could Be a Huge Year for GlaxoSmithKline

    Since the first report of AIDS in 1981, the scientific community has been working tirelessly to develop therapies for AIDS, as well as preventative treatments for the initial stages, HIV. HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Shionogi as fellow shareholders. ViiV Healthcare announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted and granted priority review for its injectable, long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drug known as cabotegravir.

  • UPDATE 4-Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

    Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could help change clinical management of COVID-19 as the pill can be taken at home. The treatment, molnupiravir, cut the rate of hospitalization and death by 50% in a trial of mild-to-moderately ill patients who had at least one risk factor for the disease, according to data released earlier this month.

  • Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Receives European CE Mark Approval

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system, authorizing the sale of the system in Europe. CE Mark approval is for urologic and gynecologic procedures, which make up about half of all robotic procedures performed today.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • 5 Ways to Prevent Alzheimer's, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

    For Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent, the fight against Alzheimer's disease is personal. His grandfather developed the brain disorder when Gupta was a teenager. Unfortunately, it's an experience that will touch more and more families in the future. The World Health Organization estimates that cases of dementia (of which Alzheimer's is the most common type) will triple by the year 2050, as the population ages. Today, a focus for many health experts is how to

  • Rocket Lab Stock Is Rallying, but SpaceX Is Still a Parsec Ahead

    Rocket Lab stock is riding high after a string of new business wins. For now, it remains a much smaller company than SpaceX.

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Biotech Company Pasithea Therapeutics Teams Up With Evotec to Aid Mental Health Drug Discovery

    Photo by CDC on Unsplash Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KTTA), a Florida-based biotechnology company, has teamed with life sciences company Evotec SE (OTCMKTS: EVTCY) as its research partner to help discover new compounds aimed at treating depression and schizophrenia. Pasithea, which trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol KTTA, wants to target the pathophysiology underlying psychiatric and neurological disorders, and the partnership with Hamburg, Germany-headquartered Evotec is an important firs

  • Study Finds Mennonite Moms’ Breast Milk Might Protect Kids From Allergies

    Herika Martinez / AFP via Getty ImagesIt turns out one way to protect babies from developing bad allergies in life is to give them breast milk from Mennonite mothers who grew up on farms. Yes, that’s for real: a new (peer reviewed!) study published in Frontiers in Immunology found that breast milk from Mennonite moms has a greater abundance in the type of antibodies and other immune systems components that protect babies from common allergies.“Our findings indicate that that breast milk from old

  • Daily dose of vitamin C should be doubled after 'shocking' WWII study

    The recommended daily intake for vitamin C should be doubled, scientists have claimed as current levels were informed by a “shocking” Second World War study.

  • Merck seeks authorization for what would be first pill to treat COVID-19, and AstraZeneca reports positive results for antibody treatment

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 238 million on Monday, as Merck submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of what would be the first pill-based treatment for the deadly illness.

  • COVID-Infected Allen West Goes on Unhinged Anti-Vax Rant—From Hospital

    DOMINICK REUTERRight-wing firebrand Allen West on Sunday followed up the previous day’s news that he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized with an off-the-rails Twitter rant against vaccination.The former congressman, who is not vaccinated, wrote that he and his wife Angela received monoclonal antibody treatments at an emergency room in Dallas on Saturday. “The results were immediate,” he claimed before noting that his wife, who is vaccinated, was allowed to go home while he stayed at the hos