U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,658.25
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,276.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,246.75
    +18.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.20
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.24
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,674.70
    +6.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.20 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.84
    +1.66 (+5.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1148
    +0.0025 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4750
    +0.0320 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,457.71
    +17.21 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.47
    -1.51 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.59
    -123.80 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,867.74
    -554.31 (-2.10%)
     

Bone Therapeutics SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Bone Therapeutics SA
·2 min read
Bone Therapeutics SA
Bone Therapeutics SA

REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, 30 September 2022, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces an increase in the total number of voting rights and shares as a result of the issuance of new shares following the conversion of convertible bonds (CBs) issued on 9 June 2022. The following information is published in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the publication of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on regulated market.

Total amount of share capital on 30 August 2022

EUR 5,352,174

Total number of shares with voting rights on 30 August 2022

23,172,152

Total number of new shares issued between 31 August 2022 and 29 September 2022

663,819


Total amount of share capital on 29 September 2022

EUR 5,456,936

Total number of shares with voting rights on 29 September 2022

23,835,971

Total number of voting rights (denominator) on 29 September 2022

23,835,971

Total number of attributed warrants

1,197,554

Total number of convertible bonds outstanding

818

Total number of remaining CB commitments

70

Total number of shares with voting rights that can be issued following the exercise of the attributed warrants and CB commitments, and the conversion of the convertible bonds

27,142,985 (1)

(1)

  • 1,197,554 shares could be issued in case all 1,197,554 attributed warrants were exercised.

  • 285,714 shares could be issued in case all 800 convertible bonds outstanding, issued in the private placement on 6 May 2020, were converted into shares based on the predetermined conversion price of EUR 7.00.

  • 25,142,985 shares could be issued in case all 70 CB commitments subscribed and all 18 convertible bonds outstanding of the ABO CB program signed on 30 May 2022 were exercised and converted into shares based on the conversion price of EUR 0.1715 (95% of the Volume-Weighted-Averaged-Price of Bone Therapeutics’ shares on 28 September 2022).

About Bone Therapeutics

Bone Therapeutics is a leading biotech company focused on the development of innovative products to address high unmet needs in orthopedics and other diseases. Currently Bone Therapeutics is concentrating specifically on the development of its most advanced clinical asset, the allogeneic cell therapy platform, ALLOB.

Bone Therapeutics’ core technology is based on its cutting-edge allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform with differentiated bone marrow sourced Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs) which can be stored at the point of use in the hospital. Its leading investigational medicinal product, ALLOB, represents a unique, proprietary approach to bone regeneration, which turns undifferentiated stromal cells from healthy donors into bone-forming cells. These cells are produced via the Bone Therapeutics’ scalable manufacturing process. Following the CTA approval by regulatory authorities in Europe, the Company has initiated patient recruitment for the Phase IIb clinical trial with ALLOB in patients with difficult tibial fractures, using its optimized production process. ALLOB continues to be evaluated for other orthopedic indications including spinal fusion, osteotomy, maxillofacial and dental.

Bone Therapeutics’ cell therapy products are manufactured to the highest GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are protected by a broad IP (Intellectual Property) portfolio covering ten patent families as well as knowhow. The Company is based in the Louvain-la-Neuve Science Park in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. Further information is available at www.bonetherapeutics.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bone Therapeutics SA
Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 (0)71 12 10 00
investorrelations@bonetherapeutics.com

For Belgian Media and Investor Enquiries:
Bepublic
Bert Bouserie
Tel: +32 (0)488 40 44 77
bert.bouserie@bepublicgroup.be

International Media Enquiries:
Image Box Communications
Neil Hunter / Michelle Boxall
Tel: +44 (0)20 8943 4685
neil.hunter@ibcomms.agency / michelle@ibcomms.agency

For French Media and Investor Enquiries:
NewCap Investor Relations & Financial Communications
Pierre Laurent, Louis-Victor Delouvrier and Arthur Rouillé
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
bone@newcap.eu

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere

    Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared. “We will get through this,” said Vice Mayor Richard Johnson of Sanibel, Florida.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, Micron, Porsche

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

    The stock market took a U-turn on Thursday, erasing all the gains it made on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impacts of high inflation and the interest rate hikes that central banks are implementing to get it back in check. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 was down 2.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has lost 2.9%. Companies tied to the electric vehicle industry were getting hit especially hard, with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) down 5% and Chinese luxury EV-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) falling 8.2%.

  • Why Shares of Redfin, AGNC Investment Corp., and Annaly Capital Management Are Falling Today

    Shares of several real estate stocks and mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) struggled today as mortgage rates soared. Shares of the real estate brokerage Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) traded close to 7% lower as of 11:50 a.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of mortgage REITs AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) traded more than 5% and nearly 10% lower, respectively.

  • Dow Jones Plunges After Key Economic Data; Apple Dives On Downgrade

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off Thursday after key economic data. Apple stock fell on a downgrade.

  • Micron earnings suggest the chip downturn could be worse than Wall Street expects

    Micron Technology Inc. executives, who warned about a semiconductor downturn in late June, on Thursday described a worse-than-expected drop in business as "sharp and sudden."

  • Carmax stock plunges following earnings miss

    Shares of Carmax dipped sharply after the company missed second-quarter earnings expectations.

  • Why AMD Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, likely in response to new data on U.S. jobless claims. Investors are processing the latest employment data that showed a stronger-than-expected labor market. Instead, it appears that AMD shareholders were reacting to the latest jobless claims report.

  • Micron Braces for Massive Plunge in Demand by Slowing Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest US maker of memory chips, is slashing production to cope with a steep plunge in demand, the latest sign of how the semiconductor industry’s boom times have quickly turned into a crisis. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Ha

  • 10 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best cheap dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the best dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation and continuous interest rate hikes have brought dividend investing to the […]

  • Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon

    I bonds are a very popular investment asset, especially in a time of market volatility - the guaranteed variable return is attractive in a time when other investments seem too risky. There's only one major downside - you are limited … Continue reading → The post Senators Are Fighting to Help You to Buy More I Bonds Soon appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Carvana Stock Crashed Today

    The broader market was down sharply and that was certainly impacting Carvana stock. As of 12:01 p.m. ET, Carvana stock was down 18.5%. First, let's recognize that Carvana is a volatile stock to begin with.

  • PC Demand Is Tanking. What It Means for Nvidia, AMD and Intel Stock.

    Susquehana analyst Christopher Rolland lowered price targets for Nvidia, AMD, and Intel stock. “PC-market weakness may be extending beyond consumer and into enterprise,” he wrote.

  • 10 Stocks Are Screaming Buys As Monster Rally Nears, Analysts Say

    Analysts are either optimistic or delusional. But either way, they see a big S&P 500 29% rally coming — and have picked favorite stocks.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Dow Jones Futures: S&P 500 Hits Fresh Lows As Apple, Tesla, CarMax Dive, Nike Plunges Late

    So much for Wednesday's bounce. The S&P 500 tumbled to bear market lows as Apple, Tesla and CarMax sold off. Nike plunged late on inventory woes.

  • Dividend yields on preferred stocks have soared. This is how to pick the best ones for your portfolio.

    DEEP DIVE This year nearly every type of security has declined — bad news if you look at your portfolio’s value each day and have difficulty sleeping at night. On the other hand, it’s good news if you’re looking for income.

  • Rivian Gets Another Buy Rating. Why Analysts Are Overlooking Ford.

    Truist analyst Jordan Levy launched coverage of electric truck maker Rivian Automotive with a Buy rating and $65 price target.

  • Markets: XRP jumps amid court ruling against SEC, Bitcoin gains, Ether sole loser in crypto top 10

    Bitcoin edged higher to remain above US$19,000 in early Friday morning trading in Asia, after fluctuating around that resistance level all week. Ether dipped, while XRP led the gainers among the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization. See related article: Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise; BNB leads gainers in top 10 crypto, followed by Solana Fast […]