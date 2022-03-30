Bone Wax Market Size to Grow by USD 12.66| 37% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Wax Market size is expected to grow by USD 12.66 million from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Bone Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Abyrx Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Healthium Medtech Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Lux-Sutures AS, Medline Industries Inc., Saintroy Lifescience, Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., VWR International LLC, and World Precision Instruments are some of the major market participants.

The growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases, rise in sports and recreation-related injuries, steep rise in adoption of absorbable bone wax products will offer immense growth opportunities.

However, the adoption of substituents for bone wax will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download a Free Sample Report .

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Bone Wax Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

During the projection period, the orthopedic surgery segment's share of the bone wax market will expand significantly. The diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of problems of the bones, ligaments, joints, tendons, and muscles are the focus of orthopedic operations. Orthopedic discomfort affects around 30% of the global population. The more serious the knee injury, the more likely it is that surgery will be required to repair it, which is one of the causes driving up demand for bone wax to stop bleeding during surgery.

Story continues

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR72477

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bone wax market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing adoption of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the bone wax market growth during the next few years.

Geographical Market Analysis

During the projection period, North America will account for 37% of total market growth. Bone wax is mostly sold in the United States and Canada. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in Europe and Asia.

In the United States, obesity and aging are two of the top causes of orthopedic issues which will aid in the expansion of the bone wax market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for bone wax market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Read Free Sample Report .

Bone Wax Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist bone wax market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bone wax market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bone wax market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bone wax market vendors

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Bone Wax Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abyrx Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., Healthium Medtech Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd., Lux-Sutures AS, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., Saintroy Lifescience, Surgical Sutures Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., VWR International LLC, and World Precision Instruments Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Neurosurgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Thoracic surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Oral surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abyrx Inc.

10.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

10.7 Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

10.8 GPC Medical Ltd.

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.10 Medline Industries Inc.

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

