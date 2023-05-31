Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 28th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Bonia Corporation Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Bonia Corporation Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 17.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 75%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR0.05 total annually to MYR0.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Bonia Corporation Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. Bonia Corporation Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Bonia Corporation Berhad's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

