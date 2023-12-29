Is Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Bonia Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:BONIA) stock increased significantly by 5.9% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Bonia Corporation Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bonia Corporation Berhad is:

12% = RM55m ÷ RM467m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bonia Corporation Berhad's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Bonia Corporation Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 38% seen over the past five years by Bonia Corporation Berhad. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bonia Corporation Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

KLSE:BONIA Past Earnings Growth December 29th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BONIA? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Bonia Corporation Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Bonia Corporation Berhad is 47%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 53%. So it seems that Bonia Corporation Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Bonia Corporation Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 42% of its profits over the next three years. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bonia Corporation Berhad's future ROE will be 11% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bonia Corporation Berhad's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

