Bonnefield Financial completes first annual greenhouse gas analysis on over 115,000 acres of Canadian farmland

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonnefield Financial Inc. (Bonnefield), a leading Canadian farmland investment management firm with over $1bn of Assets Under Management (AUM), has released its 2022 Sustainability Report outlining the firm’s ongoing activities in support of sustainable farming practices across its portfolio of Canadian farmland assets. Notable in this year’s report is the inclusion of a CO 2 emissions measurement based on a comprehensive Greenhouse Gas (GHG) inventory completed earlier this year.

The analysis, which was conducted with a leading independent climate consultant, utilizes a combination of on-farm and industry data to arrive at a base year calculation for GHG emissions across Bonnefield’s investment portfolios.

According to Tom Eisenhauer, Bonnefield’s Founding Partner and CEO, “We have always believed that sustainable farming practices are critical to protecting and enhancing the long-term value of farmland. The creation of this GHG inventory is an additional lens through which we can assess our farmland assets.”

Andrea Gruza, Managing Partner at Bonnefield, adds “In addition to measuring GHG emissions on farm, we have also begun to review the carbon sequestration potential of our agricultural soils. This is an emerging area of study which we anticipate will see significant evolution over the next few years. I’m pleased at how well-positioned Bonnefield is to measure and track this going forward.”

Bonnefield’s 2022 Sustainability Report can be found on the firm’s website at www.bonnefield.com.

About Bonnefield Financial Inc.

Bonnefield is a leader in sustainable investing in Canada’s agriculture sector. The company is Canada’s foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving farmland for farming and promoting sustainable farming practices. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt, and finance retirement and succession. Our investors are individuals and institutions who are committed to the long-term sustainability of agriculture. www.bonnefield.com; @bonnefield

