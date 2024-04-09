Bonner Springs approves Star Bond District for ‘Destination KCK’ project

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs City Council members held a public hearing to discuss using Star Bonds to finance a major development.

Bonner Springs residents, former city council members, current council members and developers spoke about a huge development coming to the area.

What came out of the meeting was the approval of establishing a Star Bond District.

We’re just curious of how it’ll effect our housing area,” Bonner Springs resident Mary Cummins said.

Another resident was concerned the project would move people out of the area.

“It might be taking our neighborhood and we would have to relocate,” Bonner Springs resident Terri Green said.

Monday night, Bonner Springs City Council agreed to establish a Star Bond District.

“That’s required by Kansas statute before any negotiations or considerations start,” Megan Gilliland, Bonner Springs economic coordinator said.

They agreed the area 180 acres of west of Kansas Speedway could be financed with a Star Bond which uses new sales and guest taxes within the geographical area to pay back the bond.

It’s the first step in starting up conversations.

“The next step will be going the planning commission to look at that zoning and the state will also need to weigh in,” Gilliland said.

The Mattel Project is just one of the entertainment areas that’ll be included in Destination KCK, an entertainment hub that will also include hotels, retail spaces and other themed areas.

