U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,569.25
    -8.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,645.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,995.00
    -43.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.68
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.00
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1429
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -1.9540 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -21.44 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6170
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,856.11
    +503.73 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.95
    +19.24 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,674.48
    +94.61 (+0.34%)
     

Bonnie&Clyde - China's leading luxury multi-brand beauty retailer expands coverage across China's luxury destinations

·1 min read

SHANGHAI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie&Clyde, China's leading online and offline luxury beauty and lifestyle retailer owned by USHOPAL Group, has released their 2021 results, reinforcing their market leading position in the luxury retail sector.

In 2021, expanding to six stores across top tier malls, Bonnie&Clyde's average ticket value exceeded 8000 RMB, as luxury consumers sought out the luxe experiential shopping that is the hallmark of Bonnie&Clyde.

Bonnie&Clyde also introduced to the China market several high value global brands including SUQQU, Natura Bissé, and Zaha Hadid Design, among others.

Galvanized by their strong growth, in 2022, Bonnie&Clyde will double their retail presence to twelve locations, covering all the top luxury malls in East, Central, West and South China. New locations include the top luxury malls from Chengdu IFS, Changsha IFS, and Nanjing Deji. In addition, a partnership with China's largest duty-free group, CDF, to further expand in the travel retail sector in Beijing, Shanghai, ShenZhen, and Hainan.

In 2022, "We anticipate YoY growth in excess of 70% as we ramp up stores, digital communities, and increase assortment with clean, sustainable brands and partners. Also, consumer enhanced loyalty programs and in-store services, and improved last mile delivery experience. BC's commitment to ongoing enhancements to our renowned luxe shopping experience to continue to serve our avid gen Z and millennial shoppers who depend on Bonnie&Clyde for the ultimate curated beauty shopping experience," said CEO of Bonnie&Clyde, William Lau.

Bonnie&amp;Clyde at one of Shanghai&#39;s top luxury mall, Taikoo Plaza
Bonnie&Clyde at one of Shanghai's top luxury mall, Taikoo Plaza

Company: Bonnie&Clyde is China's leading luxury beauty and lifestyle multi-brand retailer. Located in top tier department stores across China, they work with brands exclusively sold globally at high-end retailers such as Harrods, Le Bon Marché, and Bergdorf Goodman. Bonnie&Clyde is owned by USHOPAL Group, a market leading luxury brand management group based out of Shanghai. They partner and invest in the next generation of global luxury brands in the beauty and wellness space, successfully scaling Chantecaille, SUQQU, Natura Bissé, and Anastasia Beverly Hills, and investing in market leading global brands including Juliette Has A Gun, Argentum Apothecary, and Bulk Homme, Japan among others.

Website: www.ushopal.com

Contact: Cherry Yu

Email: pr@ushopal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonnieclyde---chinas-leading-luxury-multi-brand-beauty-retailer-expands-coverage-across-chinas-luxury-destinations-301479418.html

SOURCE USHOPAL

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • ASML Warns Against China Affiliate

    ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) warned against an affiliate of a Chinese rival company, Bloomberg reports. ASML, which previously accused the affiliate of stealing its trade secrets, disclosed that it had begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. ASML has requested specific customers not to aid the associated firm Dongfang Jingyuan Electron Ltd that has won Beijing’s immunity against regulatory action. ASML has a monopoly on advanced extreme ultraviolet lit

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Li

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • An Indian coal billionaire’s green energy shift has made him Asia’s richest person

    Gautam Adani now has a net worth of $88.5 billion and has become one of the 10 richest people—all men—on the planet.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Could This Be The Last Great American Oil Boom?

    Supermajors are looking to ramp up oil production in shale basins by as much as 25%, and it could spark what may just become the last great American oil boom

  • Toyota’s Real Challenge Is EVs, Not Chips

    The Japanese car maker will have to figure out how to negotiate the shifting landscape of the auto industry itself, especially consumers’ and governments’ interest in an electrified future.

  • Oil Stalls Below $90 on Prospect Iran Deal Eases Tight Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed below $90 a barrel for a second day as the possibility that a nuclear deal with Iran could bring relief to a tight market overshadowed a big drop in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrac

  • Everybody's Talking About Wells Fargo, but You Can Still Buy It

    Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Amazon officially a supermarket, say competition chiefs

    Amazon is now officially a supermarket, the competition watchdog has said, in a move that means the tech behemoth will be covered by stricter rules policing the way grocers treat their suppliers.

  • Oil Steadies as U.S. Stockpiles Drop With Focus on Iran Progress

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady in Asian trading after a surprise decline in U.S. crude inventories tightened the market further amid signs of strong demand in the world’s biggest economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarFutu

  • Liberty Oilfield sees US fracking activity and oil output growing, but its losses are too

    The Denver fracking business has posted larger losses despite an industry rebound, but the CEO says better results are ahead.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • Canadian Crude Inventories Shrink in Threat to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian crude inventories are dwindling as oil-sands producers prepare to shut some operations for maintenance, potentially adding to U.S. supply woesMost Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Byron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackCrude stockpil