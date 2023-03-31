U.S. markets closed

Bonso Reports Half Year Results

Bonso Electronics International, Inc.
·5 min read

HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Bonso reported a net loss for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, of $1.6 million, or $0.33 basic loss per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased 10.5% to $5.4 million from $6.0 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in revenue resulted principally from the lower demand for the Company’s pet electronic products for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Andrew So, President and CEO stated: “Our net revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased as a result of decreased demand for our products. We maintain a strong cash position which allows us to continue designing and manufacturing new electronic scales and pet electronic products. We are optimistic that we will be able to increase sales during the remainder of the year and improve our market share.”

Furthermore, Mr. So stated: “We continue to work with our development partner to obtain the remaining governmental approvals required for the redevelopment of the Shenzhen factory. As the pandemic is over, we expect the redevelopment project will move forward.”

About Bonso Electronics

Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties and is also continuing the process to obtain the necessary approvals to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory is located. For further information, visit the Company's web site at http://www.bonso.com.

This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to the redevelopment of our old Shenzhen factory involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE Bonso Electronics

-- Tables to Follow –

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

 

March 31,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

 

$ in thousands

$ in thousands

 

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

6,740

5,544

Trade receivables, net

1,493

1,250

Other receivables, deposits and prepayments

762

893

Inventories, net

2,127

915

Income tax recoverable

5

5

Financial instruments at fair value

395

562

 

───────

───────

Total current assets

11,522

9,169

 

---------------

---------------

 

 

 

Investment in life settlement contracts

167

169

Other intangible assets

1,600

1,294

Deferred tax asset

333

333

Right-of-use assets

133

57

Property, plant and equipment, net

9,995

8,797

 

───────

───────

Total assets

23,750

19,819

 

═══════

═══════

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Notes payable - secured

74

27

Bank loans - secured

258

64

Accounts payable

531

455

Contract liabilities

320

320

Accrued charges and deposits

3,243

3,187

Refund liabilities

28

27

Payable to affiliated party

80

80

Lease liabilities

114

57

 

───────

───────

Total current liabilities

4,648

4,217

 

---------------

---------------

 

 

 

Lease liabilities, non-current

19

0

Long-term deposit received

818

818

Long-term loan

2,922

2,985

 

───────

───────

Total liabilities

8,407

8,020

 

---------------

---------------

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

Common stock par value $0.003 per share

 

 

- authorized shares - 23,333,334

 

 

- issued shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 5,828,205; Sep 30, 2022 - 5,828,205

17

17

outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 4,857,187; Sep 30, 2022 - 4,857,187

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

22,795

22,795

Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2022 - 971,018; Sep 30, 2022 - 971,018

(3,082

(3,082

Accumulated deficit

(7,083

(8,682

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,696

751

 

───────

───────

 

15,343

11,799

 

---------------

---------------

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

23,750

19,819

 

═══════

═══════

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

 

Six months ended September 30, 2021

Six months ended September 30, 2022

 

$ in thousands

$ in thousands

 

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Net revenue

6,006

5,373

Cost of revenue

(3,353)

(4,103)

 

───────

───────

Gross profit

2,653

1,270

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(4,736)

(2,715)

Other income, net

151

23

 

───────

───────

Loss from operations

(1,932)

(1,422)

Non-operating expenses, net

(182)

(177)

 

───────

───────

Loss before income taxes

(2,114)

(1,599)

Income tax expense

-

-

 

───────

───────

Net loss

(2,114)

(1,599)

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax:

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax

(285)

(1,945)

 

───────

───────

Comprehensive loss

(2,399)

(3,544)

 

═══════

═══════

 

 

 

Earnings / (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

4,857,187

4,857,187

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

4,857,187

4,857,187

 

 

 

Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars)

(0.44)

(0.33)

Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars) - assuming dilution

(0.44)

(0.33)

 

═══════

═══════


CONTACT: For more information please contact: Albert So Chief Financial Officer and Secretary Tel: 852 2605 5822 Fax: 852 2691 1724


