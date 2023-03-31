Bonso Reports Half Year Results
HONG KONG, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) today announced its unaudited results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Bonso reported a net loss for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, of $1.6 million, or $0.33 basic loss per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.44 basic loss per share, posted during the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. Net revenue for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased 10.5% to $5.4 million from $6.0 million for the six-month period ended September 30, 2021. The decrease in revenue resulted principally from the lower demand for the Company’s pet electronic products for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022.
Mr. Andrew So, President and CEO stated: “Our net revenue during the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, decreased as a result of decreased demand for our products. We maintain a strong cash position which allows us to continue designing and manufacturing new electronic scales and pet electronic products. We are optimistic that we will be able to increase sales during the remainder of the year and improve our market share.”
Furthermore, Mr. So stated: “We continue to work with our development partner to obtain the remaining governmental approvals required for the redevelopment of the Shenzhen factory. As the pandemic is over, we expect the redevelopment project will move forward.”
About Bonso Electronics
Bonso Electronics designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets a comprehensive line of electronic scales, weighing instruments and pet electronics products. Bonso products are manufactured in the People's Republic of China for customers primarily located in North America and Europe. Company services include product design and prototyping, production tooling, procurement of components, total quality management, and just-in-time delivery. Bonso also independently designs and develops electronic products for private label markets. Bonso rents factory space and equipment to third parties and is also continuing the process to obtain the necessary approvals to redevelop the land upon which its Shenzhen factory is located. For further information, visit the Company's web site at http://www.bonso.com.
This news release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward looking statements may be identified by such words or phrases as "should," "intends," "is subject to," "expects," "will," "continue," "anticipate," "estimated," "projected," "may," "I or we believe," "future prospects," "our strategy," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements made in this press release that relate to the redevelopment of our old Shenzhen factory involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expected and stated in this announcement. We undertake no obligation to update "forward-looking" statements.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
March 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
$ in thousands
$ in thousands
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,740
5,544
Trade receivables, net
1,493
1,250
Other receivables, deposits and prepayments
762
893
Inventories, net
2,127
915
Income tax recoverable
5
5
Financial instruments at fair value
395
562
Total current assets
11,522
9,169
Investment in life settlement contracts
167
169
Other intangible assets
1,600
1,294
Deferred tax asset
333
333
Right-of-use assets
133
57
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,995
8,797
Total assets
23,750
19,819
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities
Notes payable - secured
74
27
Bank loans - secured
258
64
Accounts payable
531
455
Contract liabilities
320
320
Accrued charges and deposits
3,243
3,187
Refund liabilities
28
27
Payable to affiliated party
80
80
Lease liabilities
114
57
Total current liabilities
4,648
4,217
Lease liabilities, non-current
19
0
Long-term deposit received
818
818
Long-term loan
2,922
2,985
Total liabilities
8,407
8,020
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock par value $0.003 per share
- authorized shares - 23,333,334
- issued shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 5,828,205; Sep 30, 2022 - 5,828,205
17
17
outstanding shares: Mar 31, 2022 - 4,857,187; Sep 30, 2022 - 4,857,187
Additional paid-in capital
22,795
22,795
Treasury stock at cost: Mar 31, 2022 - 971,018; Sep 30, 2022 - 971,018
(3,082
(3,082
Accumulated deficit
(7,083
(8,682
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2,696
751
15,343
11,799
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
23,750
19,819
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
Six months ended September 30, 2022
$ in thousands
$ in thousands
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net revenue
6,006
5,373
Cost of revenue
(3,353)
(4,103)
Gross profit
2,653
1,270
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(4,736)
(2,715)
Other income, net
151
23
Loss from operations
(1,932)
(1,422)
Non-operating expenses, net
(182)
(177)
Loss before income taxes
(2,114)
(1,599)
Income tax expense
-
-
Net loss
(2,114)
(1,599)
Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
(285)
(1,945)
Comprehensive loss
(2,399)
(3,544)
Earnings / (loss) per share
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
4,857,187
4,857,187
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding
4,857,187
4,857,187
Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars)
(0.44)
(0.33)
Loss per common share (in U.S.Dollars) - assuming dilution
(0.44)
(0.33)
