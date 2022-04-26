STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE



26 April 2022 at 10.00 AM, Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Bonum Bank Plc: Bonum Bank Plc files a listing application in respect of its EUR 50 million bond

Bonum Bank Plc issues EUR 50 million senior and unsecured notes under the Bonum Bank Plc EUR 750,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Notes. The notes have floating interest rate and are maturing 27 April 2027.

The final terms of the notes are available in English on the company’s website https://www.poppankki.fi/en/investors/information-for-investors/investor-relations. The ISIN code of the notes is FI4000522438.

Bonum Bank Plc has filed today an application for the admission of the notes to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

Bonum Bank Plc is a subsidiary of POP Bank Centre coop and part of the amalgamation of POP Banks and is responsible for providing central credit institution services, obtaining external funding for the POP Bank Group, handling payments and issuing payment cards to the customers of the POP Banks. In addition, Bonum Bank Plc grants unsecured consumer credits and secured debt securities to retail customers and provides centralized services for the POP Banks.

Story continues

