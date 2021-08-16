U.S. markets open in 5 hours 52 minutes

Bonum Bank Plc: Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily

Bonum Pankki Oyj
·2 min read

Bonum Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th of August, 2021, at 9.35 AM

Bonum Bank Plc: Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January -30 June 2021 – Business operations are developing steadily

Compared to the previous reporting period, Bonum Bank Plc’s operating income increased by 16.5 per cent. Its profit for the period was EUR 804 thousand being EUR 561 thousand in the previous review period. The balance sheet stood at EUR 1,024,680 (1,006,480) thousand. CET1 capital adequacy ratio was 23.3 per cent.

Both the card business and lending have developed well. The service centre, which was founded in Vaasa a year ago, has solidified its position within the Group as the provider of centralised customer service functions such as being in charge of the customer service of the cards and pre-processing different applications. The exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic continue to affect Bonum Bank’s external business operations, although there have already been some signs of recovery.

In January, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s long-term investment grade to ‘BBB’ and short-term investment grade to ‘A-2’. At the same time, the agency revised the bank’s outlook from negative to stable. The credit rating agency reconfirmed Bonum Bank Plc’s rating and outlook again in August 2021.

Key figures
(EUR 1,000)

30.6.2021

30.6.2020

31.12.2020

Net interest income

3,866

3,715

7,061

Net commission income

4,096

3,575

7,207

Profit

804

561

712

Balance sheet total

1,024,680

906,208

1,006,480

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1), %

23,3

24,7

24,1

Cost to income ratio, %

70,5

69,8

71,4

ROA, %

0,2

0,2

0,1

ROE, %

4,6

3,4

2,1

Equity ratio, %

3,4

3,6

3,4

Bonum Bank Plc

Additional information:

Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 50 303 1476, pia.ali-tolppa@poppankki.fi
Pekka Lemettinen, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 503 5411, pekka.lemettinen@poppankki.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki
Main Media
www.bonumpankki.fi
www.poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc is the central credit institution of the amalgamation of POP Banks. Bonum Bank obtains external funding for the POP Bank Group, operates payment transactions and offers unsecured consumer credits and secured credits to retail customers. Bonum Bank Plc also provides centralized services to POP Banks.

Attachment: Bonum Bank Plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January-30 June 2021

