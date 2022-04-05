U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Get a bonus $25 gift card when you buy Beats Fit Pro, Apple's sporty AirPods Pro alternative

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
The Beats Fit Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested and right now, Amazon is offering them with a special bonus gift.

The world of wireless earbuds has a resounding range of options and it can be hard to pick out the best of the bunch. One might think the Apple AirPods Pro (currently on sale for 30% less than usual) are the way to go, considering how popular they are. For our money, though, there's another pair that tops the little white buds. The Beats Fit Pro are among our top-ranked buds and are available in a great bundle right now.

Amazon is offering these quality headphones for $199.95 in all four of its stylish colors: black, white, Sage Grey and Stone Purple. While not exactly the best price on the web on its own, purchases of the Fit Pro buds at the online shopping giant include a bonus $25 Amazon gift card.

Want a pair of Apple AirPods Pro? Get them for 30% off today at Amazon

All-Clad sale: Pots and pans are up to 74% off during this major outlet sale—here's what to shop before it ends

When we tested the Beats Fit Pro, we were impressed by the clear and balanced sound the buds provided. Our tester said the Beats were able to offer good audio quality while playing a wide range of music styles (sometimes all in one Rush album) whether you're connected to an iPhone or Android phone. In fact, our tester said the Beats Fit Pro play music better than the Apple AirPods Pro. They're also good for making phone calls through Bluetooth, with our tester noting zero distortion on either end of his calls.

You don't have to worry about how these buds slide into your ear as the Beats Fit Pro come with three ear tip options to find just the right fit for you. The buds also feature stabilizing wings at their top, which our tester said help keep them secure while on a run or during a light workout. Said ear tips provide a good seal as well, letting the built-in active noise canceling technology do a decent job keeping out ambient sound.

The Beats Fit Pro are easy to carry and can charge better than some of its more popular competition.

Speaking of technology, the Beats Fit Pro have a solid set of features included. These range from instantaneous pairing with devices, a hands-free Siri assistant and dynamic head tracking for Spatial Audio. You can access specific controls through the Beats mobile app (note that its slightly more functional on iPhones than on Android phones), which lets you customize the button functionality on the buds and even give your buds their own name. All of that with up to seven hours of battery life and up to 30 hours of extra power in the included charging case.

For our part, it's hard to argue against a bonus Amazon.com gift card—it's ostensibly free money. If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds with the Beats Fit Pro, act fast since this sale won't last.

Get the Beats Fit Pro with $25 Amazon gift card for $199.95 (Save $25).

