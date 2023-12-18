boohoo group plc's (LON:BOO) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that boohoo group plc's (LON:BOO) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for Specialty Retail companies in the United Kingdom, seeing as it matches the P/S ratio of the wider industry. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

What Does boohoo group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, boohoo group's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is moderate because investors think this poor revenue performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For boohoo group?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, boohoo group would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 14%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year revenue growth is still a noteworthy 8.7% in total. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 2.9% per year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 5.9% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

In light of this, it's curious that boohoo group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our look at the analysts forecasts of boohoo group's revenue prospects has shown that its inferior revenue outlook isn't negatively impacting its P/S as much as we would have predicted. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

