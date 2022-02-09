‘Book of Boba Fett’ largely redeems itself with a crowd-pleasing finale

‘The Mandalorian’ is expected to return on Disney+ later this year.

After a pair of episodes that had very little to do with the show’s star or its central conflict, The Book of Boba Fett pulls off a satisfying finale with chapter seven, “In the Name of Honor.” Showrunner Robert Rodriguez is back at the helm, and local politics have finally boiled over in Mos Espa.

We’re left feeling a bit disoriented by the series’s lopsided, seven-part structure—and there are some lingering questions and disappointments, perhaps—but this is a fun, crowd-pleasing finish overall. Written by Jon Favreau and Noah Kloor, it also winds up being essential viewing for anyone planning to watch Mandalorian season three, especially given the way its second season ended; Mando and son don’t stay separated for long.

The Mandalorian is expected to return later this year.

How can you watch 'Boba Fett'?

In order to watch The Book of Boba Fett, you need to subscribe to Disney+, the platform that serves as the online home for all things Star Wars.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for the full year, though you can save by signing up for the Disney Bundle with ESPN+ and Hulu, which gives you access to all three streaming services for just $13.99 a month.

What happens in this episode of 'Boba Fett'?

“In the Name of Honor” opens with Fett and Fennec surveying the ruins at Garsa Fwip’s Sanctuary, where a bomb was set off in last week’s episode. Garsa is apparently dead, which is a bummer. It seems her role was intended to function like Sam the Lion in The Last Picture Show—a lost soul to drive home what’s really at stake for this town full of dreamers and misfits. With the bar gone and little help on the way, Mos Espa’s people are its only true sanctuary.

Skad and Drash, the de facto leaders of the Mods gang, urge Fett to stay and fight here in the city, rather than retreating back to the palace. Din Djarin is confident Cobb Vanth and the people of Freetown will come to their aid. The Mandalorians don’t yet know that Vanth’s been shot.

At night, in Mos Eisley, Cad Bane meets with the Pykes, whose leader confirms it was they who slew the Tuskens we fell in love with back in episode two, “The Tribes of Tatooine.” Even Bane is taken aback by their ruthlessness. (“Pragmatic,” says the head Pyke.) The cowardly Mayor Mok Shaiz is in hiding with the Syndicate, but pleads for a deescalation of the violence; he says he never authorized the bombing at the bar.

In a refreshingly swift payoff, R2-D2 delivers Grogu to Peli Motto’s hangar in an X-wing. So much for that cliffhanger being drawn out till later this year. Peli’s pit droids serve the kid a feast of fat, glistening worms.

When daylight returns to Mos Espa, Boba’s Gamorrean guards, Krrsantan and the Mods spread out across the city to keep an eye on the three crime families. Cad Bane, meanwhile, approaches the bar. “I thought I smelled something,” says Boba. “If you’re looking for a job, you’re late.”

“I’ve already got a job,” Cad says.

“I don’t negotiate with gutless murderers.”

Bane tells Fett he “paid Marshal Vanth a visit.” So reinforcements may not be coming after all. Boba should simply allow the spice trafficking in Mos Espa to continue if he wants to avoid further bloodshed.

“I will only negotiate with the head of the Pyke Syndicate,” says Fett.

“You mean the one that massacred your Tusken family and blamed it on a speed bike gang?”

Fennec warns Boba that now isn’t the time to fight Bane; he’s emotional as well as outnumbered.

Elsewhere, war hits the streets as the three houses draw weapons and break their neutrality pact. Trandoshans dogpile Krrsantan, Klatooinians throw the Gamorreans off a cliff and the Mods get pinned down by blasterfire—at least till Fennec shows up and saves their skins.

Outside the Sanctuary, the mayor’s former majordomo greets the Pykes and delivers a message Fett typed into a datapad: “You will leave this planet and your spice trade. If you refuse these terms, the arid sands of Tatooine will once again flourish with flowered fields fertilized with the bodies of your dead.”

As the Pykes draw their guns on the Twi’lek, Fett and Din soar through the air with their jetpacks and open fire. They fight back-to-back on the ground as the Syndicate’s forces press the attack. When they look as though they may fall, the people of Freetown arrive in an armored landspeeder.

“You didn’t have to come here,” Mando tells Freetown’s barkeep.

“Yes, we did,” says the Weequay. “The planet deserves better.”

Hearing blasterfire, the Mods return to the bar, followed by Krrsantan, who’s badly wounded. Boba promises him a long soak in the bacta pod before taking off to get something he left back at the palace. The Syndicate’s hired guns eventually retreat, and a pair of Scorpenek annihilator droids, heavily shielded, march on Fett’s gathering of warriors.

Peli shows up in a pedicab amid the chaos of battle, and Mando’s reunited with Grogu. Beneath his usual robe, the child is wearing the chainmail top Din sent him.

Just as the pair of war machines appear indestructible, Fett returns astride his massive rancor, which slaps the droids around and damages their shields.

Once the first Scorpenek is weakened, Mando manages to slip inside its energy shield and deliver a blow with the Darksaber. But then it rears up to crush him—and Grogu uses the Force to hold it back just long enough for Boba’s rancor to tear the machine to pieces. After Fett and his mount dismember the second war droid, they take out the rest of the local Pyke forces, as well.

This is when Cad Bane shows up yet again: one final card for the Syndicate to play. The bounty hunter sprays his flamethrower at the great beast, which causes it to throw Fett from his saddle.

“I’ve known you a long time, Boba,” says the gunslinger. “One thing I can’t figure. What’s your angle?”

“This is my city,” Fett says. “These are my people. I will not abandon them.”

“Like the Tuskens?”

They draw, and Cad Bane blasts Fett, who answers with a burst of his own flamethrower. Cad pins his old protégé down, removes his helmet and aims his blaster.

“Consider this my final lesson: Look out for yourself. Anything else,” Bane says, “is weakness.” But it’s Fett’s tribe, dead or not, that ultimately saves him. He draws his gaderffii stick, knocks Bane to the ground and punctures his chest.

As Boba’s pet rancor rampages through the city, Mando tries and fails to tame it. The beast bites down on Din’s helmet and then tosses him aside. So Grogu marches into the street and stares the monster down. The child raises a hand and uses the Force to touch its mind, soothing it and, eventually, lulling it to sleep. Grogu strokes the creature’s snout and falls asleep beside it.

While the Pykes, the other gotras and Mok Shaiz discuss their next move, Fennec Shand arrives at their hideout in Mos Eisley and executes them.

Later, Fett and Fennec walk the streets of Mos Espa as life returns to something like normalcy. The city’s people pay their respects to the daimyo, offering him fruit as well as kind words. But Boba feels his reign is over; he and Fennec aren’t meant for this life. The implication being that the Mods should take over.

In a mid-credits scene, we find the surgeon who resurrected Fennec earlier in the season. He’s preparing to operate on someone in Fett’s old bacta tank—Cobb Vanth, marshal of Freetown.

