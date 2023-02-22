Bookbinding Adhesives Market Report 2023: Demand for Physical Books from Educational Institutions Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Bookbinding Adhesives Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bookbinding Adhesives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology Type (Emulsion-based and Hot Melt); By Chemistry Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bookbinding adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 2,237.88 million by 2030, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Continuously growing need and demand for physical books from various education institutions mainly from countries like India and China and high technological development and innovations in the adhesive industry across the globe are major factors driving the market growth.

In addition, the extensive growth of various end-use industries and growing population coupled with the rising efforts by government and private organizations on the development and expansion of their production capabilities and product quality is influencing the market growth.



For instance, in June 2022, Henkel announced the opening of its new manufacturing plant of hot melt adhesive in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. It will manufacture both pressure-sensitive and non-pressure-sensitive hot melts under the company's brand Technomelt. The product manufactured in the facility will be used in a variety of applications including bookbinding, self-adhesive labels, and heat-sealed.



The growing popularity of polyolefin-related products due to their good barrier properties, excellent chemical resistance, and low moisture permeability coupled with the high deployment in nonwoven product manufacturing and many other related industries are likely to have a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of bio-based and plant-based hot melt adhesives in developed countries like the United States and Germany owing to their high sustainability is fueling the product demand.



For instance, in March 2022, Conagen announced the launch of its new bio-based dependable hot melt adhesives, which are made from natural bio-molecules and high-performance materials. This offers manufacturers adhesive solutions to reduce and avoid waste and save cost in the manufacturing process and comes with various advantages like long-lasting and strong performance.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Technological Advancement

Rise in the Demand for Physical Books from Educational Institutions

Restraints and Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Bookbinding Adhesives Market Report Highlights

Hot melt segment accounted for significant market share owing to a wide range of offerings and a high prevalence of plant-based hot melt adhesives

Vinyl acetate-ethylene segment held the highest market revenue share in 2021 on account of its benefits including excellent adhesion, strong mechanical strength, and superior flexibility

Hardcover & softcover books segment is likely to dominate the market due to a rapid surge in demand for print books in countries like China and India

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the anticipated period, which is accelerated by growing consumption and manufacturing of adhesive products

The global market players include H.B. Fuller Company. Avery Dennison Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, and Franklin International

The publisher has segmented the bookbinding adhesives market report based on technology type, chemistry type, application, and region:

Bookbinding Adhesives, Technology Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Emulsion-based

Hot Melt

Bookbinding Adhesives, Chemistry Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Polyurethane

Others

Bookbinding Adhesives, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardcover and Softcover Books

Magazines and Catalogs

Print on Demand

Others

Bookbinding Adhesives, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1856.21 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2237.88 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Mentioned





H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG

Dow Chemical Company

Arkema Group

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow Adams

Sika AG

Jowat SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sanyhot Adhesivos S.A.

Embagrap SA

Bostik

Franklin International

Lord Corporation

Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Ashland.





