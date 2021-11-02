U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

Booking Holdings to Make Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, November 3

·1 min read
In this article:
NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Third quarter 2021 financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-third-quarter-2021-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-november-3-301414544.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

