Booking Holdings to Webcast Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 3

·1 min read
NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 3.

About Booking Holdings Inc.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-november-3-301398430.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings

