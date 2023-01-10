Bookkeeping for Small Business in 2023 - eCommerce, Retail or Any Industry Needs a Very Focused Approach, says IBN Technologies

PUNE, India, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a focus on outsourced bookkeeping for small businesses, IBN Technologies, a leading player in outsourcing services for a range of clients in the US, offers insights for 2023 and beyond.

Accounting standards and economical challenges are a part of some of the top challenges in bookkeeping for small business owners in 2023. As is common for any business, economic uncertainties directly impact budget estimates and with 2023 touted as THE recessionary year, lack of in-house finance and accounting expertise to meet required standards is only adding to the pressures of small businesses across industries.

While small business owners need to have a razor sharp focus on their core business strengths in order to sustain and grow, outsourcing is always handy when it comes to taking care of non-core business processes. Services like bookkeeping can be easily outsourced offshore in a hugely cost-effective manner, while maintaining the accounting standards to be met for bookkeeping for a small business.

With new year in focus, a lot of small businesses are worried around:

Getting ready for taxation (performing Cleanup – Catchup)

Revenue recognition (adjusting bad debts)

Assets management (as per IRS guidelines, recognizing capitalizable expenses)

Getting ready for 1099 deadline (performing vendor categorization and vendor payments reconciliation)

And a LOT MORE

"Small Businesses across industries in the USA trust the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies with their bookkeeping processes because we work with our clients as partners and not typical vendors. We offer CERT certification for data security, access to 120+ certified bookkeepers on US accounting processes and software along with a 99.99% accuracy in delivered work – irrespective of whether a client engages with us on an hourly basis, part-time / full-time basis or have complete dedicated teams with us," says Mr. Ajay Mehta, CEO and Founder of IBN Technologies.

Whether exploring bookkeeping for ecommerce business or reasons to outsource bookkeeping of a retail store, the finance and accounting department of IBN Technologies, with its experience of over 22 years in the outsourcing industry, has the required expertise, knowledge and human resources for US GAAP's & IFRS processes.

Whether it is a retail business' need to cover data and information on procedure to pay, order to cash, record to report or an industry specific requirement, the team of bookkeepers at IBN Tech are ready to help the small business owner face any challenge when it comes to the bookkeeping processes. For eCommerce businesses, bookkeeping and accounting processes are a little different when compared to a traditional business. This clearly shows how a 'one size fits all' approach in bookkeeping for small business does not apply. And hence the finance and accounting department of IBN Tech emphasizes on a very focused approach to bookkeeping for each of its clients, based on the clients' industry of business.

Small Businesses avail the following benefits by outsourcing bookkeeping to IBN Tech:

Save Costs while bettering operational efficiency

Dedicated Resources and Access to Experts

Reports and Financial Analysis specific to a small business and industry it belongs to

Peace of Mind in terms of Accuracy and Accounting Standards

Quick Turnaround – An offshore team or team member can be available at your required time

With outsourced offshore bookkeeping for small business services by IBN, owners and founders can easily focus on their core business strengths to grow by prioritizing strategic initiatives.

Fill up the form on https://www.ibntech.com/contact-us/ and get in touch for any finance and accounting services related requirements.

About IBN Tech

IBN Technologies Limited is an outsourcing specialist company with clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and India. The quality of IBN Tech procedures is guaranteed by ISO 9001:2015, 27001:2013 as well as a CMMI-5 certification. In its more than 22 years of existence, IBN has become a leading IT, KPO and BPO outsourcing specialized company in the Finance & Accounting, CPAs, Hedge Fund & Other Alternative Investment business, Banking, Travel, Human Resource & Retail Industry.

