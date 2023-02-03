U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,167.75
    -23.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,066.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,658.75
    -188.00 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.80
    -2.10 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.08
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.10
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +0.86 (+4.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7500
    +0.1460 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,565.70
    -539.12 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.36
    -7.96 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.16
    +59.05 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,578.86
    +176.81 (+0.65%)
     

Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion: APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% and register an incremental growth of USD 33.21 billion during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 94.24 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2021-2025 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2021-2025 2021-2025

Regional Analysis

By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of online channels and recovering regional economy are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittiers.

  • Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Usagi Yojimbo Bunraku and Other Stories.

  • McGraw Hill Education Inc: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.

  • Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Books.

  • News Corp: The company offers books such as Cook Books.

  • Oxford University Press

  • Pearson Plc

  • RELX Plc

  • Roli Books

  • Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.

  • Scholastic Corp.

  • The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of eBooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, the growing incidents of privacy breach is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

  • By type, the market is segmented into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others. The adult books segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

  • By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Magazine Publishing Market by Type, Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The magazine publishing market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 0.65% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,549.6 million between 2022 and 2027. The increase in the use of smartphones and tablets is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing competition among magazine publishers may impede the market growth.

Medical Publishing Market by Product, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The medical publishing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,708.31 million. The rise in digital publishing is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high subscription cost of electronic and print media may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this books market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the books market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the books market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the books market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors

Books Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

179

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 33.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

4.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global books market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Adult books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Children books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Local book shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Retail shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • 12.4 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

  • 12.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.6 Idea and Design Works LLC

  • 12.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.

  • 12.8 Morris Publishing

  • 12.9 News Corp.

  • 12.10 Oxford University Press

  • 12.11 Pearson Plc

  • 12.12 RELX Plc

  • 12.13 Scholastic Corp.

  • 12.14 The Walt Disney Co.

  • 12.15 Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • 12.16 ViacomCBS Inc.

  • 12.17 Vivendi SE

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Books market
Books market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/books-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-33-21-billion-apac-will-account-for-38-of-the-markets-growth-during-the-forecast-period---technavio-301735883.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade

    The European Union's ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude production and refining runs, which would further tighten global supplies, some analysts said the ban on products may ultimately have little impact on overall availability. "Barrels will get out and find a market, logistical challenge but not a supply challenge," senior research associate Ian Moore at global brokerage firm Bernstein.

  • 3 Fertilizer Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Challenges

    A retreat in fertilizer prices from record highs on softer demand and a spike in key raw material costs pose headwinds for the Zacks Fertilizers industry. SQM, CF and IPI are poised well to tackle the challenges.

  • 10 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 hot EV stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more hot EV stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Hot EV Stocks To Buy Now. The electric vehicle (EV) industry was heavily impacted by the economic downturn in 2022. As interest rates increased […]

  • TASEKO EXTENDS TERM OF UNDRAWN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON HEDGING PROGRAM

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to extend the maturity date of its US$50 million Revolving Credit Facility (the "Facility") by an additional year to July 2, 2026. The Facility, which is arranged and fully underwritten by National Bank of Canada ("National Bank"), is currently undrawn and available for general and working capital purposes.

  • Ford Posts $1.3 Billion Fourth-Quarter Profit, Misses Full-Year Profit Guidance

    Ford Motor disappointing quarterly results Thursday, leading the U.S. auto maker to miss its full-year profit guidance for 2022, as supply-chain snags, quality problems and structural inefficiencies continued to drag on earnings. For the full-year 2022, Ford recorded a $2 billion net loss. “We left about $2 billion of profit on the table due to cost, and especially, to continued supply-chain issues,” said Chief Executive Jim Farley on a call with analysts.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Delivers Very Bad Crypto News

    Billionaire Charlie Munger, 99, has once again lambasted cryptocurrencies, to which he ascribes no positive utility. "In the U.S. in recent years, privately owned companies have issued thousands of new cryptocurrencies, large and small," Munger wrote in an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Feb. 2. "In some cases, a big block of cryptocurrency has been sold to a promoter for almost nothing, after which the public buys in at much higher prices without fully understanding the pre-dilution in favor of the promoter," the famous investor laments.

  • Better Buy: Wells Fargo or Citigroup?

    The two megabanks that lagged competitors over the course of the bull market run of the past decade, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Citigroup (NYSE: C), are outperforming thus far in 2023. Wells Fargo's stock price is up about 13.8% year to date, while Citigroup was up about 14.2%. Wells Fargo, the fourth-largest bank in the U.S. with about $1.9 trillion in total assets under management, has been dogged by regulatory problems over the past several years.

  • MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 1, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the MaxLinear fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. Please note that this conference call is being recorded. I would now turn […]

  • Profit of NYSE parent ICE hit by mortgage headwinds, misses views

    The NYSE had a systems glitch at the market open on Tuesday last week that sowed widespread confusion among traders, caused erroneous prices for 251 securities, and resulted in thousands of trades being nullified. NYSE members have submitted compensation claims for losses, and the exchange could potentially face additional claims from regulators, ICE said in the legal and regulatory risks section of a regulatory filing related to its financial results. ICE executives did not mention the NYSE glitch on a post-earnings call with analysts.

  • ConocoPhillips (COP) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower natural gas liquid price and increased expenses hurt ConocoPhillips' (COP) earnings in Q4.

  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Welcome to the Corning Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. . It is my pleasure to introduce to you, Ann Nicholson, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ann Nicholson : Thank you, Crystal, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Corning’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings […]

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 billion to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • Supply chain, EVs and interest rates: Here's what Toyota Division head David Christ is anticipating in 2023

    2022 didn't go exactly as planned for Toyota but executives hope 2023 will be better. David Christ, group vice president and general manager of the Toyota Division for Plano-based Toyota Motor North America, spoke more about supply chain issues, demand, the leasing environment, electric vehicles and more in this interview.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock, Fueled By 'Favorable Market,' Sees Record 2022 Profits, White House Responds

    Exxon Mobil posted mixed fourth-quarter financial results Tuesday, beating earnings estimates but missing on revenue views. Exxon Mobil stock edged lower Wednesday. This drove Exxon Mobil and Chevronand other energy stocks to the head of the stock market, with the companies posting record profits.

  • Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

    Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending. And while Amazon's holiday revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the company believes sales growth in its long-lucrative cloud business will slow for the next few quarters, its chief financial officer told reporters. Making a rare appearance on Amazon's quarterly call with financial analysts, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said "virtually every enterprise" was treading carefully on cloud and other costs in light of economic uncertainty.

  • India raises tax on imported cars, motorbikes, including EVs

    India on Wednesday said it will raise taxes on imported cars and motorbikes, including electric vehicles (EVs), as it seeks to boost local manufacturing in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" campaign ahead of elections in 2024. All vehicles with a landed cost of less than $40,000 will be taxed at 70%, up from 60% earlier, a move analysts say could impact demand. The landed cost includes the vehicle's price tag plus insurance and freight costs.

  • 4 Reasons Why Aerospace & Defense ETFs May Gain Further

    Aerospace & Defense ETFs outperformed the market last year and may continue its winning momentum this year too.

  • Airbus Revives Order From Qatar Airways Following Paint-Dispute Settlement

    Airbus agreed to revive orders for close to 75 aircraft from Qatar Airways after reaching a settlement with the Middle East airline over a dispute about chipping paint on its A350 wide-body models.

  • India central bank asks local banks for details of Adani exposure - sources

    India's central bank has asked local banks for details of their exposure to the Adani group of companies, government and banking sources said on Thursday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shares in Adani group of companies plunged on Thursday after the conglomerate, led by tycoon Gautam Adani, shelved a $2.5 billion share sale amid a turbulent market, citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

  • Stellantis Plans To Develop Ethanol Hybrid Vehicles In South America: Report

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) expects to be equipped with the essential technologies to develop ethanol hybrid vehicles in Brazil. The car maker's South America head, Antonio Filosa, reportedly said Minas Gerais state in Brazil could be the epicenter of the company's ethanol hybrid cars. The move is aimed at accelerating the push toward sustainability, Reuters reported. "We launched the Bio-Electro project last year and now we are going to work internally to have the first technologies developed in