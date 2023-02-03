Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion: APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Books Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% and register an incremental growth of USD 33.21 billion during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 94.24 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report.
Regional Analysis
By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of online channels and recovering regional economy are driving the growth of the regional market.
Company Profiles
The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittiers.
Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Usagi Yojimbo Bunraku and Other Stories.
McGraw Hill Education Inc: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.
Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Books.
News Corp: The company offers books such as Cook Books.
Oxford University Press
Pearson Plc
RELX Plc
Roli Books
Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd.
Scholastic Corp.
The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise
To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing use of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of eBooks, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. However, the growing incidents of privacy breach is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others. The adult books segment accounted for the largest share of the market.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the market.
What are the key data covered in this books market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the books market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the books market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the books market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors
Books Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
179
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 33.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Communication Services" Research Reports
