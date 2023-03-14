Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of gamification for interactive learning - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The books market size is forecast to grow by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the use of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of e-books, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. The report segments the market by type (adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others), distribution channel (local bookshops, online, speciality stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Books Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of Internet services in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the books market in APAC.

Company Profiles

The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittier.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc: The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things.

Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.

Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Story continues

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into local bookshops, online, speciality stores, and retail shops.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

What are the key data covered in this books market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the books market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors.

Books Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

