Books market size to increase by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing use of gamification for interactive learning - Technavio
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The books market size is forecast to grow by USD 33.21 billion between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the use of interactive books for early literacy, the growing popularity of e-books, and the growing use of gamification for interactive learning. The report segments the market by type (adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others), distribution channel (local bookshops, online, speciality stores, and retail shops), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample
Regional Analysis
By region, the global books market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will account for 38% of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing penetration of Internet services in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the books market in APAC.
Company Profiles
The books market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: The company offers books such as The Whittier.
Bloomsbury Publishing Plc: The company offers books such as The Book of Everlasting Things.
Idea and Design Works LLC: The company offers books such as Principles of Internal Medicine.
Morris Publishing: The company offers books such as Traditional Comic Book.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By type, the market is segmented into adult books, higher education course materials, K-12 instructional materials, children's books, and others.
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into local bookshops, online, speciality stores, and retail shops.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
What are the key data covered in this books market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the books market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of books market vendors.
Books Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 33.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
4.96
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 38%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aleph Book Co., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Coordination Group Publications Ltd., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Idea and Design Works LLC, McGraw Hill Education Inc., Morris Publishing, News Corp., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, RELX Plc, Roli Books, Rupa Publications India Pvt. Ltd., Scholastic Corp., The Bureau International de I Edition Francaise, The Walt Disney Co., Thomson Reuters Corp., ViacomCBS Inc., and Vivendi SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global books market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Adult books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Higher education course materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 K-12 instructional materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Children books - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.8 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Local book shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Retail shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA
12.4 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
12.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
12.6 Idea and Design Works LLC
12.7 McGraw Hill Education Inc.
12.8 Morris Publishing
12.9 News Corp.
12.10 Oxford University Press
12.11 Pearson Plc
12.12 RELX Plc
12.13 Scholastic Corp.
12.14 The Walt Disney Co.
12.15 Thomson Reuters Corp.
12.16 ViacomCBS Inc.
12.17 Vivendi SE
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
