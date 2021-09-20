U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.58
    -53.29 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    -1.12 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.40
    +14.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0078 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3950
    -0.5000 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,814.29
    -3,635.34 (-7.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,092.67
    -41.71 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Boom Entertainment raises $15M to redefine sports betting and casino gaming for the digital world

·4 min read

Sands Capital leads round, with participation from Golden Nugget, Rush Street, TEGNA, Defy Partners, Robert Kraft, Jim Murren, Patti Hart, and Jesper Sogaard

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Entertainment, the creator of popular sports gaming apps such as NBC Sports Predictor, has announced a $15M Series A led by Sands Capital to fuel the company's expansion into real-money gaming products.

Boom Entertainment Logo (PRNewsfoto/Boom Entertainment)
Boom Entertainment Logo (PRNewsfoto/Boom Entertainment)

"Sports fans and casino players are craving something more – new products and new games that will transform how they consume sports and how they are entertained," said Stephen A. Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Boom Entertainment. "With this capital infusion, we will redefine what real-money gaming looks like by introducing new ways to bet on sports and new experiences for players."

Sands Capital, the investment company with nearly $80 billion under management (including stakes in Amazon, Netflix, and Nike), led Boom Entertainment's latest round. Sands has extensive experience in real-money gaming, as shareholders of Entain (which runs BetMGM in a joint venture with MGM Resorts) and as previous shareholders of Las Vegas Sands.

"Boom is in an enviable position as the premier provider of technology and games in an industry that is both rapidly expanding and increasingly in need of product differentiation," said Scott Frederick, partner at Sands Capital. "Boom offers the entire continuum, from mass-casual free-to-play gaming products to fantasy sports to online casino and sports betting games. They are the go-to partner for any company looking to maximize their opportunity in this category."

Boom Entertainment's partners include media companies, sports leagues, retail companies, and sportsbook and casino companies.

Joining Sands Capital in the round is a star-studded list of investors, including Defy Partners, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Rush Street Interactive, TEGNA, Bettor Capital, Velo Capital, Alpha Bridge Ventures, and Heatwave Partners. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren, former International Game Technology CEO Patti Hart, Better Collective CEO Jesper Sogaard, J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah, Acies Acquisition Partners Co-CEOs Edward King and Dan Fetters, Proskauer partner Robert Freeman, Eilers & Krejcik partner Chris Grove, former ESPN SVP Sean Bratches, former NBA SVP Chris Pantoya, BTIG partner Rich Jacklin, Palo Alto Venture Partners managing partner Peter Ziebelman, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter, and several other notable investors participated in the round.

Boom Entertainment's products -- which include the white-labeled NBC Sports Predictor, Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge, PlayBarstool, NASCAR Jackpot Races, MSGN Pick'em, YES Pick N' Play, and Chirp Golf -- have been played by nearly 3 million users. The company offers partners premier, fast, scalable products that engage and retain users and, if desired, helps partners convert those players into real-money customers.

Now, Boom Entertainment -- led by gaming veterans who previously held leadership roles at DraftKings, Aristocrat, IGT, and High 5 Games -- is poised to make its mark on the real-money casino and sports betting industry. The company will unveil its first wave of casino games to select partners in the coming months, and will launch its proprietary sports betting games and product offerings to partners shortly thereafter.

About Boom Entertainment

Boom Entertainment, formerly known as Boom Sports, has established itself as a leader in the emerging US online gaming industry as a provider of world-class gaming content and platform technology. The company's highly successful flagship product, NBC Sports Predictor, has led to partnerships with blue-chip brands in the media, league, casino, and retail verticals.

Boom builds and operates premium, innovative, and highly accessible games that entertain millions of users and create value for partners in the form of mobile engagement, user acquisition, funnel management, and online gaming revenue. Boom's proprietary gaming-as-a-service platform and licensed remote gaming servers are delivered with an emphasis on high-touch service, speed, and reliability.
www.booment.com.

About Sands Capital

Sands Capital is an active, long-term investor in leading innovative businesses globally. Their approach combines analytical rigor and creative thinking to identify high-quality growth businesses that are creating the future. Through an integrated investment platform spanning venture capital, private growth equity and public growth equity, they provide growth capital solutions to institutions and fund sponsors in more than 40 countries. Sands Capital is an independent, staff-owned firm founded in 1992 with offices in the Washington, D.C. area, San Francisco, London, and Singapore.
www.sandscapital.com

Boom Entertainment Contact:

James McLoughlin
929 578 8396
jmcloughlin@playboomsports.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-entertainment-raises-15m-to-redefine-sports-betting-and-casino-gaming-for-the-digital-world-301380568.html

SOURCE Boom Entertainment

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about what happens next

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Simple physics tells us that what goes up must come down – but sometimes, market forces take what’s gone down and pushes it back up. And that fact helps to outline the basic opportunities investors should look for. In short, what’s needed are stocks that have hit a hard time – but remain fundamentally sound. Prices can rise and fall for a wide range of reasons, and while many times those reasons bode ill for the stock, they don’t always. A bad sales month coinciding with a quarterly report; a se

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Dow heads for worst day in 10 months as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattles stock market

    U.S. stocks skid Monday afternoon, as investors parse the potential impact of the collapse of a debt-laden property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Rio Tinto Group's (LSE:RIO) Dividend may be Threatened by the Fall of Iron Ore Prices

    Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) investors are taken on a rollercoaster ride with the high success in the last 12 months, followed by the recent downfall of Iron Ore prices. Dividend yields for investors reached some 14%, however, the seemingly attractive yield may not be sustainable in light of the changing macro situation. We are going to overview the dividend policy and earnings potential for Rio Tinto, in order to see if the recent market volatility represents an opportunity or a convergence to tru

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are upgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. The United States (US) economy has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic faster than expected. According to a data depository maintained by the Department […]

  • China Evergrande: What Is It and Why Are Investors Worried?

    The world's most indebted property developer is in big financial trouble. Why its looming failure is rocking global financial markets.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • China Evergrande Is a Big Problem for the Market. These Charts Show Just How Big.

    Advisors should keep an eye on credit-default swaps to gauge the risk of broader market impact from Evergrande’s debt woes. Looking at CDS for HSBC is one good proxy for estimating contagion. For investors, the weather has turned ominous.