Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Boom Logistics' (ASX:BOL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boom Logistics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = AU$5.8m ÷ (AU$206m - AU$62m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Boom Logistics has an ROCE of 4.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.1%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Boom Logistics' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Boom Logistics' ROCE Trend?

While the ROCE is still rather low for Boom Logistics, we're glad to see it heading in the right direction. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 110%. The company is now earning AU$0.04 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Boom Logistics appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 25% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 30% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Boom Logistics has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 20% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

