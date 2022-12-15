U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.55
    -113.77 (-2.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,030.09
    -936.26 (-2.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,791.01
    -379.87 (-3.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.58
    -42.87 (-2.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    -0.24 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    -31.80 (-1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.85 (-3.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    -0.0660 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    -0.0260 (-2.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9680
    +2.5530 (+1.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,428.79
    -739.82 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.15
    -6.62 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Boom Supersonic Announces FlightSafety International As Overture Flight Training Partner

·3 min read

Partnership for training and simulator development supports Overture operators' preparation for supersonic passenger flights

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic, the company building the world's fastest airliner, today announced FlightSafety International (FSI) as its exclusive partner for Overture supersonic flight training and education. FSI is the premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators to the world's leading commercial aircraft manufacturers and operators.

Partnership for training and simulator development supports Overture operators’ preparation for supersonic passenger flights
Partnership for training and simulator development supports Overture operators’ preparation for supersonic passenger flights

FSI will develop a training program and curriculum for Overture pilots, mechanics, and cabin crew, specifically tailored for supersonic flight and operations. The comprehensive training program will leverage the expertise of professional FAA-and EASA-qualified instructors, and include state-of-the-art flight simulators and training environments. To support Boom's commercial airline customers who conduct their own internal training, FSI will provide full-flight simulators.

"Safety is our top priority at Boom, and is integral to how we train future pilots, technicians, and cabin crew, and prepare our customers to operate Overture," said Tracy Bevington, SVP, Commercial Product & Services at Boom. "Boom has selected FSI because of their decades-long leadership in flight training and their proven ability to ensure we have the highest levels of safety in place as we prepare for the Overture flight test program to commence in 2027."

FSI will provide flight deck simulators for The Iron Bird, Boom's integration test facility in Colorado. They will also provide full-flight simulators and training curriculum for advanced flight training. Developed to support the Overture flight test program, including regulatory certification, the flight simulators will incorporate industry-leading technologies for the highest levels of safety, fidelity, and reliability.

"FlightSafety International has been at the forefront of aviation training and education for 70 years and boasts the largest fleet of full-flight simulators and training centers," said Nate Speiser, EVP, Sales & Marketing for FlightSafety. "We've provided world-class training and technology support for many different aircraft programs that have made history. And now, we are honored to work with Boom to develop training programs and simulators for supersonic flight, which we believe will fundamentally change how we travel."

Earlier this week, Boom announced Symphony, the new propulsion system designed and optimized for Overture. Boom also announced that it will be teaming with three industry leaders to develop Symphony including Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT) for engine design, GE Additive for additive technology design consulting, and StandardAero for maintenance.

With Symphony design already underway, Overture is on track to achieve type certification in 2029. Production is set to commence in 2024 at Overture's Superfactory in Greensboro, NC, with rollout in 2026 and first flight in 2027.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Symphony™, a Boom-led collaboration with industry leaders, is the propulsion system that will power Overture. Overture's order book, including purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines, stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with Boom include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Florida Turbine Technologies (FTT), a business unit of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., GE Additive, Safran Landing Systems, StandardAero and the United States Air Force. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

Photos and video available at https://boomsupersonic.com/press

Connect with Boom Supersonic on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

About FlightSafety International

FlightSafety International is the world's premier professional aviation training company and supplier of flight simulators, visual systems and displays to commercial, government and military organizations. The company provides training for pilots, technicians and other aviation professionals from 167 countries and independent territories. FlightSafety operates the world's largest fleet of advanced full-flight simulators at Learning Centers and training locations in the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom. For more details, please visit flightsafety.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-supersonic-announces-flightsafety-international-as-overture-flight-training-partner-301704372.html

SOURCE Boom Supersonic

Recommended Stories

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin says Russia will fight sanctions with shift in trade and energy flows

    When spending on the war in Ukraine is squeezing funds for health and education, Putin promised Russians in a major televised speech on the economy that pensions and the minimum wage would keep rising. He said Russia would develop its economic relations with partners in Asia, Africa and Latin America to thwart Western efforts to isolate it economically. Let me remind you that by introducing sanctions, Western countries were trying to push Russia to the periphery of world development.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Exxon & Chevron's 2023 Outlooks

    Apart from ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron ((VX), Cenovus Energy (CVE), Transocean (RIG) and Petrobras (PBR) hogged attention during the week.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • Harley-Davidson takes preliminary step toward repurposing HQ campus

    Harley-Davidson Inc. took a preliminary step toward to-be-announced plans for repurposing the corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee’s near west side.

  • My Company Said 401(k) Contributions Are Based on Straight Time Pay

    401(k) regulations allow the employer to determine, to a certain extent, what is defined as eligible pay for contributions to the plan.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Ford, China’s CATL Mull Workaround for New US Battery Plant With US-Chinese Tensions High

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of US-China political sensitivities.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest St

  • After Icahn Fight, Southwest Sells Pipe Unit, Plans Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. agreed to sell a pipeline business for $1.5 billion including debt and spin off its construction business in the wake of a bitter battle with billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainWilli

  • Chinese Companies Dodge Delisting Risk as U.S. Gains Full Audit Access

    The news lifts a cloud that has hovered over U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding, Yum China, and Pinduoduo.

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • Lucid wants a slice of China's crowded EV market

    Lucid Motors, the publicly traded electric carmaker, is poised to enter China as it starts hiring in the world's largest EV market. The California-based auto company is recruiting a dozen positions in Shanghai, its LinkedIn posts show. The type of team it's putting together suggests that Lucid is more likely to import vehicles to China than manufacture locally as Tesla does, at least in the near future.

  • CryptoQuant: On-Chain Data Shows Crypto Exchange Binance Isn't Exhibiting ‘FTX-Like’ Behavior

    A report from the analytics firm says the exchange is almost entirely collateralized and diversified away from its proprietary token.