Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Boom Supersonic Deepens Marketing Expertise with Additions to Executive Team, Advisory Council

·3 min read

Bob Stohrer named Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Galloway joins Boom Advisory Council

DENVER, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic, the aerospace company building the world's fastest and most sustainable commercial airliner, today announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Bob Stohrer as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. The company also named NYU professor and entrepreneur Scott Galloway to its Advisory Council. Boom Supersonic is nearing key milestones in the design and build of its flagship supersonic passenger jet, Overture, that will fly at speeds twice as fast as today's fastest commercial airplanes.

Boom Supersonic names Bob Stohrer as Chief Marketing Officer and Scott Galloway joins the Advisory Council.
Boom Supersonic names Bob Stohrer as Chief Marketing Officer and Scott Galloway joins the Advisory Council.

Over his 30-year career, Bob Stohrer has held executive leadership positions in marketing and brand management at such renowned brands as the National Football League, Yahoo, and Sprint. He has held multiple Chief Marketing Officer roles, including for Virgin Mobile, iHeartRadio, and Canary. Stohrer has played a pivotal role in the success of several startups and disruptor brands, including Virgin Mobile where he was integral to the company's growth and eventual IPO, first joining as VP of brand and communications before stepping into Virgin's CMO role.

"Rarely do you get the incredible opportunity to shape and spotlight the efforts of a company that can so profoundly and positively impact the future," said Stohrer. "Boom's mission to make the world dramatically more accessible speaks to the great possibilities Overture will unlock for people, our partners, and the world."

Scott Galloway is a Professor of Marketing at NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches Brand Strategy and Digital Marketing. He is a serial entrepreneur, and has founded several firms including: L2, a subscription business intelligence firm serving prestige brands; Red Envelope, an e-commerce firm (2007, $100mm revs.); and Prophet, a global brand strategy consultancy with 450+ professionals. Galloway co-hosts Pivot, a podcast with Kara Swisher on the Vox Media Podcast and the Prof G podcast. He also has an upcoming show on CNN+.

"I see supersonic as an instrument for better global relationships, better business transactions, and richer lives for those who will travel more quickly, comfortably and frequently," said Galloway. "I believe this will be the closest thing to a time machine available in my lifetime."

"We're moving into a new phase of growth and development at Boom, and I'm so proud of the team we've assembled to support our ambitious goals," said Blake Scholl, Boom Founder and CEO. "I look forward to adding a diversity of voices to our senior decision-making team as the complexity of our work increases."

This news builds on recent Overture milestones including Boom's announcement of the location of Overture's final assembly line in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Overture Superfactory is on track to break ground later this year, with production beginning in 2024. Overture will roll out of the factory in 2025, start flight tests in 2026, and is expected to carry its first passengers by 2029.

About Boom Supersonic
Boom Supersonic is redefining commercial air travel by bringing sustainable, supersonic flight to the skies. Boom's historic commercial airliner, Overture, is designed and committed to industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability. Overture will be net-zero carbon, capable of flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) at twice the speed of today's fastest passenger jets. Overture's order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft, and Boom is working with the United States Air Force for government applications of Overture. Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021, the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft rolled out in 2020, and its carbon neutral flight test program is underway. The company is backed by world-class investors, including Bessemer Venture Partners, Prime Movers Lab, Emerson Collective and American Express Ventures. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com.

Photos and video available at https://boomsupersonic.com/press.

(PRNewsfoto/Boom Supersonic)
(PRNewsfoto/Boom Supersonic)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boom-supersonic-deepens-marketing-expertise-with-additions-to-executive-team-advisory-council-301509493.html

SOURCE Boom Supersonic

