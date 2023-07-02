How the boomer grip on Britain’s homes risks more mortgage pain

first time buyer mortgages

Andrew Bailey has an unsuspecting nemesis. Baby boomer homeowners might appear to be the least of the Bank of England Governor’s worries, but they are fast becoming one of the biggest headaches for Britain’s mortgage borrowers.

A combination of Britain’s ageing population and enormous house price growth in relation to earnings over recent decades means home ownership is becoming increasingly concentrated among the older generation.

Britain’s mortgage market is an essential, and arguably the largest, part of the Bank of England’s mechanism of monetary tightening in its bid to tame runaway inflation.

Here, half of the drag effect of the Bank’s efforts to tame inflation will be felt in the housing market, according to Goldman Sachs. This is a much higher proportion than in other countries. In Germany, the share will be closer to a fifth.

But Britain’s mortgage market has shrunk dramatically. In 2000, data from the English Housing Survey shows that 42pc of households nationally held a mortgage. Now, that share has slumped to just under 30pc.

Higher interest rates now squeeze a smaller number of borrowers more severely, says Andrew Goodwin, of Oxford Economics.

“Those households face a much greater squeeze on their spending power than in previous tightening cycles,” he says.

John Muellbauer, senior research fellow at the University of Oxford’s Nuffield College and a former government adviser, adds: “Since about 1995, there has been a big divergence in homeownership among different age groups.”

Because older homeowners are more likely to be wealthy and have benefited from decades of house price growth, this correlates directly with the change in the number of mortgage holders.

Nearly two-thirds of households who owned their homes outright were aged 65 or over. Of mortgaged households, around the same proportion were aged between 35 to 54.

There are two key factors at play, the first is demographic. Britain has an ageing population; as more people get older, the housing market becomes more dominated by older homeowners.

The second is the pace at which house prices have climbed in relation to incomes. While earnings have doubled since 1997, house prices have increased four and a half times over, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is partly tied to the demographic shift, which has helped to constrain the supply of family homes, but is primarily a result of changes in lending.

“After the financial crisis, tightening credit conditions meant it became more difficult to get a mortgage if you’re a first-time buyer,” says Muellbauer.

New affordability checks meant buyers needed to have much larger deposits.

Low interest rates made it harder for people to save, but also meant that those who did have the cash for a deposit were able to borrow larger sums, further widening the divide between the haves and the have-nots.

This means that not only do a smaller share of people have mortgages, but, crucially, those who do now have far more debt. In 2000, a typical outstanding mortgage was worth 1.7 times a borrower’s household income. Since then, that ratio has doubled to 3.4.

This change will dramatically amplify the effect of rising rates for existing mortgage holders.

“You are squeezing through that small number of people much harder than you were during previous cycles when the burden was shared more equally,” says Goodwin of Oxford Economics.

Yet while the blow of rate rises is much larger for those affected, the overall effect on the national economy is smaller. In turn, this means that even more rate rises may be needed to tame inflation than during previous tightening cycles.

“It is a challenge for the Bank. It means they are having to almost rethink their approach generation by generation because the transmission mechanism years ago will be different to the one that we have today,” says Goodwin.

Differences in the structure of mortgage markets have a huge influence on the effects of monetary policy.

In a study tracking the effects of monetary policy on housing markets across the Eurozone, Stefano Pica, an Italian economist, found that the impact of monetary policy can vary by several multiples depending on the structure of mortgage markets.

Just as separate mortgage markets in the Eurozone differ, Britain’s mortgage market diverges from its past iteration.

“The fact that you have a smaller and smaller fraction of the population with mortgages now, means that monetary policy is getting smaller effects,” says Pica.

The demographic change matters particularly because younger families are a group that have a high marginal propensity to consume relative to other age groups, says Pica.

This group is much more instrumental when it comes to determining monetary policy because these people are much more likely to spend disposable income, rather than, for example, retirees.

“With the smaller share of the population with mortgages, you have fewer families that are affected by these interest rate movements. And so, as a consequence, smaller aggregate effects,” says Pica.

“The other thing to point out is that the impact is more staggered, because a higher fraction of borrowers have fixed-rate mortgages now,” adds the University of Oxford’s Muellbauer.

This is one of the reasons why the impact of higher rates on the housing market has been so delayed – but just because the blow has been postponed does not mean it can be evaded.

In fact, by postponing the effects of monetary tightening, the higher proportion of fixed rate mortgages may even necessitate higher interest rates for longer.

“It does reduce it [the effectiveness of monetary tightening],” says Muellbauer.

As the burden of monetary policy becomes more concentrated, it increases the risk that affected homeowners will crack under the financial pressure and have to sell their homes.

Oxford Economics has downgraded its house price forecast. Back in mid-May it expected a peak-to-trough fall of 8.5pc. Now, it thinks house prices will fall by 13pc.

But it is not just homeowners who will suffer. The shift in the mortgage market has also triggered another structural change.

In the last 20 years, the number of people renting in the private sector doubled to account for around a fifth of all households.

Just as the flow of monetary tightening through the owner-occupier market has decreased, the flow through the rental market has climbed.

The impact of interest rates means Britain is now heading for uncharted territory.

