U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,986.37
    -62.05 (-1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,856.46
    -574.98 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,530.33
    -145.41 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,878.72
    -21.03 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.35
    -3.11 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.70
    -35.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    -0.98 (-4.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0133 (-1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9750
    -0.0080 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0201 (-1.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1380
    +1.2130 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,037.17
    -340.13 (-1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.12
    -9.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,919.48
    -10.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Boomerang(FX) and Stripe to offer secure Payment Integration for Aesthetic Medical Practices worldwide

·4 min read

BoomerangFX integrates Stripe payments platform within its Clinic Management eco-system – enabling seamless user experience across Practice Management, Billing & Payments, Electronic Medical Records, E-Script, Telehealth, Digital Advertising & Lead Management

TORONTO and MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /CNW/ - BoomerangFX a global SaaS (software as a service) provider in end-to-end healthcare practice management for non-insured, private-pay segments including dermatology, cosmetic surgery, medical spa, cosmetic dentistry, and women's health announced today that it has selected Stripe to offer its clients integrated payments within its platform. The relationship brings together two industry leaders to offer faster payment processing, increased security, and more flexible payment options for BoomerangFX clients. The enhanced service offering will be initially rolled out to BoomerangFX clients in Canada and the US with plans to expand globally later in the year.

BoomerangFX integrates Stripe payments platform within its Clinic Management eco-system – enabling seamless user experience across Practice Management, Billing &amp; Payments, Electronic Medical Records, E-Script, Telehealth, Digital Advertising &amp; Lead Management. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)
BoomerangFX integrates Stripe payments platform within its Clinic Management eco-system – enabling seamless user experience across Practice Management, Billing & Payments, Electronic Medical Records, E-Script, Telehealth, Digital Advertising & Lead Management. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

Research suggests aesthetic medicine is experiencing an explosion in consumer adoption and is proving to be increasingly recession resilient. Double digit growth is forecasted into the next 5 years and the market is expected to surpass $125 billion dollars globally. Recent trends highlight that virtually every age group over 20 years, including both men and women of various socio-economic stature, is seeking out non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

"We are thrilled to be working with Stripe to provide a more convenient payment processing experience for our clients," said Jerome Dwight, CEO of BoomerangFX. "With the entrance of 80 million millennials to the already engaged 80 million baby boomers, there is a new digital generation consuming aesthetic medical services – they have distinct preferences for convenience, accessibility and flexibility including desiring the convenience of both online and in-person shopping experiences. Our goal is to provide our clients with innovative tools that keep their patients engaged and returning for repeat treatments. Working with Stripe will help us achieve that goal."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BoomerangFX to provide their growing roster of clients with a seamless payment processing experience. Our commitment to simplifying and securing payments for businesses of all sizes aligns with BoomerangFX values and expertise," said James Lambe, general manager for Canada at Stripe.

BoomerangFX and Stripe will be working together to provide clients with omni-channel payment options, enhanced security, greater flexibility and reduced time spent on payment processing.

The announcement comes on the heels of BoomerangFX's recent release of its next-generation 3.0 version software. This new release builds on over 20 years of research and development bringing to market a transformational end-to-end platform for clinic owners – key advantages include:

  • Industry-first "Clinic Manager Dashboard" featuring real-time tracking of projected and actual revenues, sales mix, staff utilization and consult to treatment conversion metrics

  • A virtual personal digital assistant which helps clinic managers with important reminders – named "Auviya" the virtual assistant incorporates extensive logic based algorithms and machine learning to continually optimize the clinic profitability and efficiency

  • Inventory modules that track inventory levels in real-time for critical supplies, formulas and medications with digital reminders and automated online order placements with vendors

  • Digital engagement tools like telehealth, online booking, automated email/sms retention marketing and waitlist reminders

  • Payment options through Stripe with custom reporting options on accounts receivables, gift cards, payment plans and flexible membership tools for "pay as you go" options

  • Inhouse digital advertising for clinics including custom landing pages with integrated connectivity with Google, Facebook, YouTube and Tik-Tok to track and drive new patients to local practices

"BoomerangFX's focus on innovation is evident in the development of our 3.0 software," added CEO Jerome Dwight. "This latest version provides enhanced features and functionality that allow our clients to be more productive and efficient in managing their practices. Choosing Stripe is the icing on the cake, providing a best-in-class payment processing experience to our clients."

About BoomerangFX

BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company. Co-founded by globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr. Stephen Mulholland, and Technology and Banking executive, Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized cloud-based practice management technology by merging artificial intelligence and digital advertising in a seamless enterprise solution for private-pay medical professionals. As the industry's first turnkey practice management and digital marketing solution, it automates digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, CRM, invoicing and accounting in a single cloud-based service. BoomerangFX is dedicated to building highly successful market dominant private-pay practices seeking to capitalize on the rapidly expanding market opportunities in aesthetic medicine.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boomerangfx-and-stripe-to-offer-secure-payment-integration-for-aesthetic-medical-practices-worldwide-301765031.html

SOURCE BoomerangFX

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c6292.html

Recommended Stories

  • Google boss Sundar Pichai says staff are bemoaning office ghost towns—‘It’s just not a nice experience’

    The search engine giant is facing what is likely its greatest competitive threat since it was founded in 1998, forcing Pichai to make tough choices on costs.

  • Layoffs, burnout, return-to-office wars: There’s never been a worse time to be a middle manager

    For the first time since O.C. Tanner began measuring engagement and cultural sentiment, managers are reporting lower morale than their reports.

  • Amazon worker loses bid for California class action over remote work expenses

    Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday defeated a proposed class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 7,000 workers in California that claimed the company should have reimbursed employees who worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic for home office expenses. U.S. District Judge Vincent Chhabria in San Francisco said the named plaintiff, David Williams, failed to show that Amazon had a company-wide policy of not reimbursing employees for internet, cell phone and other costs, and the judge denied his motion to certify the workers as a class. Williams' motion for class certification was denied without prejudice, meaning he can file a renewed motion later on.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • Sirius XM Lays Off 475 Employees On Completing Strategic Review

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) shared plans to downsize its workforce by 475 roles, or 8%, after a strategic review. "We are entering into a new phase for our Company. The investments we are making in the business this year, coupled with today's uncertain economic environment, require us to think differently about how our organization is structured." "As I shared in November, our planning process for 2023 included an enterprise-wide review of our business to identify opportunities for gre

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Employee asks Musk on Twitter if he still has a job (spoiler – he does not)

    Elon Musk has publicly questioned the work ethic of a disabled Twitter director who was forced to contact the billionaire personally to ask if he’d been sacked.

  • Amazon to close eight Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York

    Amazon is permanently closing eight of its cashierless Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York. The closures mark Amazon's latest move to rein in some of its brick-and-mortar retail operations.

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • ‘I don’t think I can wait until 70’: I’m still working at 66. Should I wait or claim Social Security now?

    See: I’ll be 71 this year and my wife will be 63 – how should we claim our Social Security benefits? When to claim Social Security is one of the toughest decisions in the retirement planning world, because there’s really no one right answer — and there’s certainly no way for any of us to know for sure what the future will hold. Doing so would get you a bigger benefit check every month, but there are plenty of Americans who need to claim Social Security as soon as they become eligible for it, or who claim it at their full retirement age simply so they can start getting the checks they deserve after years of paying into the system.

  • The Bullish China Reopening Narrative Looks to Be in Serious Doubt

    If one were to read any bullish note on any commodity this year, it all really boils down to a single bullet point: Chinese demand to return! This "hope" or rather wishful thinking is the only reason why most chased oil, copper, and a host of other base metals early this year as money rushed into Chinese markets that had lagged all of last year, once their economies reopened. As China pumped money into the system to stimulate the opening of their economy late in Q4 post ending their zero-Covid strategy, this caused a massive rush to buy anything China related.

  • Exxon Mobil Sued For Horrifying Racial Discrimination

    There's a noose problem at an Exxon Mobil facility in Louisiana so bad that the federal government is suing the company over its failure to address the problem. At least five nooses were found at the company's Baton Rouge facility between 2016 and 2020, according to the lawsuit, and apparently the company didn't do much to curtail the acts of racial aggression. The fifth incident with a noose occurred in December 2020 and another was reported by a black employee in January of that year.

  • U.S. Gasoline Demand Is Past Its Peak. EVs Are Only One of the Reasons.

    Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Why Medicare Isn't the Answer For Retirees Who Can't Afford Healthcare Costs

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Teladoc's (TDOC) BetterHelp Faces FTC Hurdle, to Pay $7.8M

    Teladoc's (TDOC) BetterHelp business is expected to continue implementing more comprehensive privacy standards.

  • This ‘Mini-Berkshire Hathaway’ Style Company’s Strategy Of Building And Spinning Off Companies Is Giving Retail Investors Pure-Play Opportunities For Additional Stock

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga

  • 5 Retirement Retirement Withdrawal Mistakes That Could Wreck Your Finances

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.