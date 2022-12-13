U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.16
    +19.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,009.71
    +4.67 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,217.87
    +74.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,835.59
    +16.98 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.21
    +3.04 (+4.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.20
    +30.90 (+1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    +0.56 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    +0.0086 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4880
    -0.1230 (-3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2371
    +0.0106 (+0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2880
    -2.3270 (-1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,740.17
    +731.48 (+4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.04
    +12.99 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

BoomerangFX certified as Great Place to Work® by global authority on workplace culture - Focus on Innovation, Global Growth & Professional Development, Diversity & Inclusion cited as key drivers

·3 min read

TORONTO and MIAMI, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BoomerangFX, a cloud-based practice management software, digital marketing, and educational solution provider to the private-pay aesthetic medicine industry, has been named among the Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®.  The certification is awarded based on employee responses to the Great Place to Work® Trust Index Survey, which evaluates workplaces on a range of values, including internal communication, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

BoomerangFX certified as Great Place to Work® by global authority on workplace culture - Focus on Innovation, Global Growth &amp; Professional Development, Diversity &amp; Inclusion cited as key drivers. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)
BoomerangFX certified as Great Place to Work® by global authority on workplace culture - Focus on Innovation, Global Growth & Professional Development, Diversity & Inclusion cited as key drivers. (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)

The annual list is based on independent analysis and direct feedback from employees at hundreds of organizations surveyed by Great Place to Work®.

Accelerating through the pandemic, BoomerangFX recently reported that its 2022 customer growth had surpassed 1,200% across the Americas, and in Q4 also announced the expansion of its e-Learning platform into Asia and Europe. The increase reflects the unprecedented global growth of new entrants launching aesthetic medicine practices, including traditional physicians leaving managed care in droves to enter the lucrative, cash-based "med spa" industry.

We could not be more thrilled to be the foundational global platform driving the aesthetic medical market forward," said Jerome Dwight, CEO and Co-Founder of BoomerangFX. "Our growth is a testament to our outstanding team members that diligently rallied together to commercialize the world's first specialized platform, which combines revolutionary practice management, digital advertising and e-learning in a single integrated customer experience."

"BoomerangFX is proud to be Great Place to Work® CertifiedTM," says Jacqueline Honeysett, Director of Finance, Operations and People & Culture. "We believe supporting our teams' personal well-being, professional growth, and mental health is important.  Without our people, we couldn't do the important work that we do to champion the success of our healthcare practice clients worldwide."

"While we're proud of these efforts, we know our work is far from done. We always need to stay focused on building trust and respect in our workplace and lead the way in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion." Dwight continued. Earlier this year, BoomerangFX expanded into markets in Pacific Asia, Australia and the UK and was recognized as the Digital Disruptor of the Year by Gartner Group and IT World Canada.

"If you're looking for an exciting, supportive workplace united by a purpose to innovate and drive global growth, BoomerangFX is the place to be."

About BoomerangFX:

BoomerangFX is North America's fastest-growing cloud-based practice management company specializing in the aesthetic medicine industry. Co-founded by the globally recognized plastic surgeon and entrepreneur Dr. R. Stephen Mulholland, along with technology entrepreneur and banking executive Jerome Dwight, BoomerangFX revolutionized the private-pay aesthetic medicine industry by introducing the first turnkey practice management and digital marketing platform by seamlessly integrating digital ad placements, lead generation, electronic medical records (EMR), scheduling, customer relationship management (CRM), invoicing, and accounting in a single cloud-based service.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

BoomerangFX logo (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)
BoomerangFX logo (CNW Group/BoomerangFX)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boomerangfx-certified-as-great-place-to-work-by-global-authority-on-workplace-culture---focus-on-innovation-global-growth--professional-development-diversity--inclusion-cited-as-key-drivers-301701955.html

SOURCE BoomerangFX

Recommended Stories

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Bahamas Told Bankman-Fried to Mint New Crypto as FTX Collapsed, Lawyers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Bahamas government officials worked closely with Sam Bankman-Fried and tried to help him regain access to key computer systems of bankrupt FTX Trading, lawyers for FTX said in a court filing before the failed crypto magnate was arrested on Monday.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nucl

  • Rivian ‘doesn’t want two battlefronts’ after pulling from Mercedes-Europe deal: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian halting its electric van deal with Mercedes-Benz along with President Biden's plans to ram up EV production across the U.S.&nbsp;

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks Down More Than 40% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    AMD and Nvidia are set to drive the future of technology, and investors can buy them now at a discount.

  • United Airlines orders 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that United Airlines has ordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • Exclusive-China readying $143 billion package for its chip firms in face of U.S. curbs -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China is working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($143 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, three sources said, in a major step towards self sufficiency in chips and to counter U.S. moves aimed at slowing its technological advances. Beijing plans to roll out what will be one of its biggest fiscal incentive packages over five years, mainly as subsidies and tax credits to bolster semiconductor production and research activities at home, said the sources. It signals, as analysts have expected, a more direct approach by China in shaping the future of an industry, which has become a geopolitical hot button due to soaring demand for chips and which Beijing regards as a cornerstone of its technological might.

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • 15 Biggest AI Companies In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world. If you want to read about some more AI companies, go directly to 5 Biggest AI Companies In The World. Artificial intelligence tools have been rapidly evolving across the world to personalize experiences for individuals, helping businesses with digital adoption, […]

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    With a bear market lingering, high inflation persisting, and a recession possibly around the corner, investors are once again looking to Warren Buffett to guide them through a volatile stock market. Buffett has nearly doubled the annual return of the S&P 500 for almost 60 years, as long as he's been running Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). While Berkshire's performance this year is only slightly better than the S&P 500's, there are a number of stocks that Buffett's conglomerate owns that look like good bets going into 2023.

  • United Airlines CEO: New 787 Dreamliner orders with Boeing are a big bet

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss recessionary indicators, ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, airline constraints, and the outlook for United Airlines.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy PubMatic Stock

    The adtech company is hitting a rough patch, but there are still good reasons to invest in the stock.

  • Bausch Health Investors Request Blocking Eye-Care Business Spinoff, Alleging Protection From Lawsuits

    More than 50 funds that own Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) investors are reportedly seeking to block the eye-care business spin-off, Bausch + Lomb Corp (NYSE: BLCO). Bausch + Lomb priced its initial public offering at $18/share, falling short of expectations. The investors say improper asset shifting protects the company from securities lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for misrepresentations about its financial health. “The spin-off likely will render Bausch Health unable to pay any

  • 4 Alternatives to Annuities for Fixed Retirement Income

    Annuities are a popular choice for retirees concerned they might outlive their retirement savings. These retirement savings vehicles work a bit differently than traditional or Roth retirement accounts. Instead, annuities are a type of contract you enter into with an … Continue reading → The post Alternatives to Annuities for Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • King County judge rules against Washington AG in case tied to Albertsons-Kroger deal

    Attorney General Bob Ferguson's lawsuit was filed on Nov. 1, days before Albertsons planned to execute the dividend.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.