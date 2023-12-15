Boomers say they need a $124K salary to feel happy, while millennials require a staggering $526K — what's behind this huge price gap?

Does happiness come with a price tag? The answer’s debatable — and the amount varies depending on who you ask.

Nearly 6 in 10 Americans (59%) believe money can buy happiness, according to a recent survey published by financial technology company Empower. That figure skyrockets to 72% among Millennials.

Don't miss

What does happiness look like? It includes being able to pay bills on time (67% of respondents), living debt-free (65%), affording everyday luxury items without worry (54%), spending on experiences with loved ones (53%) and owning a home (45%)

But what’s drastically different among Americans is the price they put on happiness. Baby boomers, for example, say they would require an annual salary of just $124,000 to feel happy. Millennials, on the other hand, say they’d need a whopping $526,000 a year to spark joy in their lives.

Here’s why the numbers may vary, and the one thing most Americans agree is key to financial security.

Why the drastic difference in price?

Gen X ($130,000) and Gen Z’s ($128,000) yearly price on happiness isn’t far off from baby boomers — so why do millennials feel they need so much more money?

One major factor could be the economic crises they’ve faced during their lifetimes, suggests Empower. The Great Recession of 2008 came at a time when many millennials were starting their careers, followed by market volatility amid the COVID-19 pandemic along with high inflation that continues to persist.

Read more: Owning real estate for passive income is one of the biggest myths in investing — but here's how you can actually make it work

Both millennial and Gen Z survey respondents say they stress most about high housing costs (67%, 46%), rising rent prices (62%, 38%), growing debt (57%, 48%), job layoffs (53%, 26%) and student loan payments (48%, 20%) — the last of which resumed this fall.

Story continues

Millennials are also at a stage in their lives where their parents would have been homeowners, but are currently contending with high mortgage rates and home prices.

Some could be managing other costs as well, such as child care, which has become increasingly expensive and inaccessible, especially with the end of pandemic-era programs.

Meanwhile, many baby boomers have seen their wealth grow over the years, thanks to rising equity in their homes, and some are now settling into retirement with their kids out of the nest. They likely don’t have as many pressing financial commitments aside from putting together a tidy cash cushion to spend their golden years in comfort.

One thing Americans agree on

Different age groups may not see eye to eye on what a satisfactory income might be, but nearly three-quarters of survey respondents agree at least one thing is key to financial wellbeing.

Around 73% of Americans say having a financial plan can contribute by bringing a sense of security. In addition to earning the right income, it pays to have the right tools and knowledge to help you manage your finances and set milestones.

Whether your goal is to buy your very first home or sock away enough money for retirement, a roadmap can help you get there.

For example, you might want to figure out how to pay off your credit cards or whether or not to consolidate your debt.

You might even look for other ways to boost your income to help get you to your own happy number, including starting a side hustle, or investing to grow your wealth.

Nearly half of survey respondents say they haven’t gotten the advice they need just yet, but speaking with a professional who can evaluate your financial situation could be a great first step if you feel you need a hand.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.