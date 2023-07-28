Boomers Need $692,000 To ‘Feel Wealthy’ — How Do Gen Z and Millennials Compare?

IPGGutenbergUKLtd / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If there’s one truism about wealth, it’s that different people have different definitions of what constitutes being “wealthy.” These differences might break down according to factors such as where you live, what you value and your education level, but age plays a part as well. Older people have a much higher bar for attaining wealth than younger generations, according to a new survey — which also means fewer older people feel wealthy.

Jaspreet Singh on the 75/15/10 Rule: This Is How the 1% Manage Their Wealth

Discover: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

The “Charles Schwab Modern Wealth Survey 2023,” released last month, found that the average net worth of baby boomers who feel wealthy is $692,000. That compares to $414,000 for Gen Z, $531,000 for millennials and $410,000 for Gen X.

I’m a Financial Advisor Who Works With Wealthy Families: These Are the Best Ways To Transfer Wealth

Nearly half of respondents (48%) said they feel wealthy, according to the online survey of 1,000 American adults, conducted in March. However, only 40% of boomers feel wealthy, while a similar percentage of Gen Xers (41%) feel the same. The most optimistic were younger Americans, with 57% of millennials saying they feel wealthy and 46% of Gen Z saying the same thing.

In a press release accompanying the survey, Schwab said the “wealth paradox” in the U.S. is driven by the “contrast between how people define wealth for themselves compared to how they define it for others.”

That paradox can be seen in the fact that survey respondents overall said you need $2.2 million to be considered wealthy in the U.S. However, those who said they already feel wealthy have an average net worth of $560,000 — roughly one-quarter of the higher target. This is partly because non-financial factors such as health and family “resonate far more when defining wealth than having large sums of money,” according to Schwab.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (62%) said being able to enjoy healthy relationships with their loved ones better describes “wealth” than having a lot of money. Seven in 10 said wealth is more about not having to stress over money than having more of it.

Story continues

“Americans today aren’t as worried about keeping up with the Joneses, and more importantly, they understand that they can be happier with fulfilling experiences and relationships, even if they have less money than them,” Jonathan Craig, managing director and head of Investor Services at Charles Schwab, said in a statement.

Those trends are playing out in the way Schwab itself interacts with clients these days.

“First, when people think about managing their finances and building wealth, it’s so much more personal than just money and investments,” Craig said. “How they invest and what they invest in reflects their unique goals and passions. Second, Americans want the ability to manage their money and investments without traditional barriers such as high minimums and fees to access financial services and help.”

In many cases, Americans are more interested in achieving financial comfort than achieving monetary wealth — especially in terms of retirement. As previously reported by GOBankingRates, here are some recommendations on how much you should save to retire comfortably, according to Thomas J. Brock, CPA, an expert contributor for Annuity.org:

20-30 years old: One to two times your annual salary

30-40 years old: Three to four times your annual salary

40-50 years old: Five to seven times your annual salary

50-60 years old: Eight to 10 times your annual salary

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Boomers Need $692,000 To ‘Feel Wealthy’ — How Do Gen Z and Millennials Compare?