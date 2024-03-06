Boomers Are Expected To Pass $90 Trillion In Assets Onto Millennials — Leaving Them To Become The 'Richest Generation In History'

In an unprecedented financial shift, millennials are on the cusp of becoming the richest generation in history, with $90 trillion expected to be passed down to them over the next two decades. This transfer of wealth, highlighted in Knight Frank’s 2024 Wealth Report, promises to reshape the economic landscape and alter the current power dynamics heavily influenced by the baby boomer generation.

The report, drawing on recent findings, forecasts a seismic change in the distribution of wealth, with millennials positioned to inherit assets that will significantly elevate their financial standing. This generational wealth transfer is not merely a redistribution of existing wealth but signals a broader transformation in the avenues for wealth creation.

As highlighted by Mike Pickett, a director at Cazenove Capital, the diversity of opportunities for generating wealth has expanded, encompassing everything from digital platforms to entrepreneurial ventures, marking a shift towards first-generation wealth creation.

Despite this optimistic outlook, the journey to financial prosperity has been fraught with challenges for millennials. Many have grappled with an increasingly unattainable housing market, a competitive job landscape reshaped by the global pandemic and the burden of student debt. Additionally, the anticipation of inheritance reveals a gap in expectations, with a significant portion of millennials expecting a larger inheritance than their boomer parents plan to leave.

The focus on housing remains a critical concern for millennials struggling to secure a foothold in the property market. This challenge extends to ultra-high-net-worth individuals within the generation, underscoring the importance of real estate as a key area of investment. The report indicates a keen interest among affluent millennials, both male and female, in expanding their property portfolios in the coming year, mirroring a similar sentiment among wealthy Gen Zers.

The Knight Frank report also sheds light on the increasing number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally, projecting a significant rise in their numbers, particularly in India and mainland China. This growth underscores the expanding landscape of wealth and the critical role of the financial sector in catering to the needs of an increasingly affluent millennial cohort.

As millennials stand on the brink of a historic wealth influx, the report calls on the financial sector to adapt its services to meet the unique needs and preferences of this generation. This adaptation is crucial for managing the wealth accumulated during the pandemic and for supporting the diverse and innovative paths millennials are taking toward financial independence and wealth creation.

