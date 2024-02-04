Boomer's remorse: Here are 7 'dream purchases' Americans often regret in retirement and why

People commonly make big “dream purchases” between ages 65 and 75, a period often referred to as the “go-go” years. If that description fits you, then you likely have a large nest egg and an active lifestyle.

It’s an exciting honeymoon stage of retirement — a time to spend on big-ticket items and do everything you put off during your working years. Many people treat these luxury purchases as a reward for their hard work and sacrifices.

While it’s probably okay to make some purchases, keep in mind that large expenditures early in retirement can reduce your assets and income for the rest of your life. You can end up paying for these purchases well beyond the first time you plunk down the cash, so make sure you’re comfortable with that trade-off.

At the same time, many of these purchases may not offer the satisfaction you once imagined. Many of us believe money can buy happiness, but to get more happiness from your money it might pay to buy experiences rather than things and make many smaller purchases rather than a few extravagant ones.

So which purchases do many retirees regret? Here are seven common items that show up on the buyer’s remorse list.

A boat

Owning a boat involves substantial ongoing expenses, which include mooring, insurance, maintenance and fuel. Once the novelty wears off, many people don’t use their boats nearly as often as they thought they would. Depending on where you live, use of a boat may also be seasonal. It also can be hard work to sell the craft once it no longer floats your boat, if you will.

A luxury car

Luxury cars come with high maintenance and repair bills, substantial insurance premiums and high fuel costs if they require premium gasoline. Plus, they depreciate substantially as soon as they’re driven off the lot. A Chevrolet Corvette, for example, will depreciate 27.5% (or close to $23,000) over five years, according to iSeeCars.

A recreational vehicle

Like a car, an RV depreciates — and like a boat, may be hard to sell later. They’re expensive to fill up, insure and maintain, and you’ll pay fees for overnight camping. Plus, such a large vehicle can be stressful to drive, especially through cities and on narrow or winding roads.

A timeshare

Besides the initial investment, timeshares come with ongoing costs that include maintenance fees, utilities and taxes. And changing course can be difficult, as timeshares are notoriously hard to sell for anywhere near your original purchase price. Many express regret over paying fees for a timeshare long after they no longer can or want to use it.

Resort living

While resort living may seem appealing, it can come with a higher cost of living, difficulty selling and restrictive covenants. Many communities are in places where off-season weather can be an issue (for example, intense heat in Florida). Plus, leaving your established home and social connections can result in a big and not necessarily happy adjustment.

Lavish travel

Because it often results in a once-in-a-lifetime experience, travel is a way to spend money that can yield happiness. But overspending on one or several lavish trips can hurt your ability to fund retirement and future trips. Settling for a little less luxury could leave you in better financial shape — and allow you to travel more.

Impulse buys

Retirement may give you more time around the house but you may also find yourself bored and restless. Some retirees fill the time and emotional vacuum by making impulse purchases from infomercials and online retailers. Especially with single-click purchasing, you can easily rack up excess purchases, mount high-interest debt and draw down cash — often on things you don’t really want or need.

Remember that other retirees have regretted buying these items. The supposed joy that comes from spending will too often wear off as fast as that new car smell. Stick to your budget and don’t rush into any purchases. But if you still want that fancy car, get a thumbs up from your financial adviser, then “go-go” to the dealer and enjoy.

