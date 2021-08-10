U.S. markets close in 25 minutes

Boomi Expands Executive Leadership Team To Prepare For Fast Growth

·3 min read

New CIO from Informatica, VMWare Adds Expertise to Drive Future of iPaaS

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced that it has appointed former Informatica and VMWare executive, Neil Kole, as the company's new Chief Information Officer. Kole will be responsible for the strategic planning against Boomi's business objectives, overseeing the company's critical IT infrastructure and customer service platforms as Boomi continues to grow its category leadership.

Boomi - Powering the Data Economy (PRNewsfoto/Boomi)
Boomi - Powering the Data Economy (PRNewsfoto/Boomi)

As businesses grapple with the intensified challenges of digital transformation due in part to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for iPaaS exponentially increases. "Boomi has continued to be in the right spot, at the right time," said Neil Kole, CIO at Boomi. "With their world-class, low-code platform technology, level of customer service, quick pace of innovation, and diverse, inclusive, and authentic culture, I'm confident that the future is incredibly bright for this company."

Kole joins Boomi from Cadence Design Systems, where he was Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading the global Information Technology and Workplace Resources organizations. Additionally, he was executive sponsor of the Cadence cloud-first strategy, a corporate focus on leveraging SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS over traditional in-house applications or engineering infrastructure to take advantage of the scalability, security, and reliability of hosted world-class solutions. Prior, Kole served as Vice President of IT at Informatica, and held senior IT roles at VMware, Intuit, and Symantec. He has over 20 years of expertise across a variety of IT functions, including support of engineering, security initiatives, network/IT infrastructure, and applications.

"There is not one business today that is not experiencing the challenges of an increasingly fragmented digital ecosystem," said Chris McNabb, CEO at Boomi. "Organizations must modernize to create the seamless integrated experiences that customers, employees, and partners expect. Boomi is the leader in solving the overwhelming complexity of digital transformation for companies worldwide, and our goal is to only continue to build upon our leadership status."

Kole's appointment comes amid other milestone announcements at Boomi, including:

  • Francisco Partners and TPG Capital entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Boomi for $4 billion

  • New capabilities enabling customers to accelerate data readiness in order to fuel integrated experiences

  • New global survey revealing that 94% of organizations worldwide are embracing a Composable Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) strategy

  • Launching AtomSphere Go, Boomi's self-service, usage-based full platform offering

  • Surpassing 100K members in the Boomiverse community

  • Becoming a three-time winner of the Top Workplaces award by The Philadelphia Inquirer

Additional Resources

About Boomi
Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.
For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi, Inc., Boomi, the 'B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere, are trademarks of Boomi, Inc., or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:
Kristen Walker
Kristen_w@dell.com
(415) 613-8320

Alex Cardenas
boomi@highwirepr.com
(650) 218-8576

Analyst Contact:
Beth Johnson
Beth_johnson@dell.com
(415) 412-6891

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boomi-expands-executive-leadership-team-to-prepare-for-fast-growth-301352553.html

SOURCE Boomi

