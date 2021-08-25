U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,314.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,374.00
    +18.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.30
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.38
    -0.16 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    -13.80 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.17 (-0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.35
    +0.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3724
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7570
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,018.82
    -1,757.79 (-3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.24
    -41.47 (-3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.57
    +11.79 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Booming Construction Sector Fueling NDT and Inspection Market Growth Globally, says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The implementation of strict government regulations regarding public safety and product quality and the expansion of the construction sector are driving the demand for non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection procedures. Due to these factors the non-destructive testing and inspection market generated revenue of ~9 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with significant growth rate during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo
P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the progress of the global NDT and inspection market, primarily because of the imposition of multiple lockdowns, fall in exports and imports, closing down of manufacturing plants, reduction in workforces, and various other factors. Sales of NDT and inspection devices and services to key end-use industries such as aerospace and oil & gas fell by 10–15% in 2020. The reduction in the number of oil & gas exploration projects, reduction in oil prices, and closing down of production facilities have massively hampered the growth of the market.

Depending on offering, the NDT and inspection market is classified into services and equipment. Between these, the services category dominated the market in 2020, because of the increasing demand for highly skilled workers and the high initial setup costs of various NDT devices, which forced the end users to outsource these procedures to third parties.

The market is also divided, on the basis of industry, into manufacturing, oil & gas, construction, aerospace & defense, and automotive. Out of these, the manufacturing category is expected to hold the largest share in the market throughout the forecast period. This is credited to the rapid automation of manufacturing operations via the adoption of smart and modern technologies.

Browse detailed report on Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the NDT and inspection market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing infrastructural development activities in developing countries such as China and India. Additionally, the thriving aerospace & defense and oil & gas industries will also positively impact the market growth in the region, as NDT testing methods are required in these industries for guaranteeing the safety of employees and the efficiency of the systems being used in the manufacturing facilities. Moreover, these techniques help secure staff and hardware and assist organizations in adhering to the government guidelines.

The players operating in the NDT and inspection market are focusing on product launches for meeting the soaring customer demands and gaining an edge over their rivals. For example, Nikon Corporation launched the Accurate Precision Distance Scanning (APDIS) laser radar in October 2020. This radar provides accurate measurements for enhancing the efficiency and quality of the products being developed in several industries. The new product range consists of four models, out of which, two have a 30-meter measuring range and the remaining two have a 50-meter range.

Likewise, Olympus Corporation announced the launch of the DSX1000 digital microscope in June 2019, which enhances the inspection workflow of users and makes the analysis of a range of samples with a single tool possible. The 20x to 7000x magnification range of the product is highly useful in applications such as metallurgy, as it enables the efficient inspection of micro and macrostructures.

Some of the major players in the NDT and inspection market are Olympus Corporation, General Electric Company, T.D. Williamson Inc., Ashtead Technology, Bosello High Technology srl, SGS S.A, Fischer Technology Inc., YXLON International, MISTRAS Group, Sonatest, Zetec Inc., Cygnus Instruments Ltd., Eddyfi NDT Inc. (Eddyfi), NDT Global GmbH, Nikon Corporation, and Magnaflux Corporation.

Browse More Reports

Self-Healing Materials Market Report

Physical Vapor Deposition Market Report

Construction Equipment Market Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booming-construction-sector-fueling-ndt-and-inspection-market-growth-globally-says-ps-intelligence-301362334.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why TuSimple Stock Was Flying 28% Higher Today

    Shares of autonomous trucking tech start-up TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ: TSP) were on fire today, jumping a staggering 27.8% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. There was no news at all from or about TuSimple today, so what set the stock on fire? Although TuSimple primarily operates in the U.S., it has operations in China and considers the nation a key growth region.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Tech Stocks Are Rallying. Cathie Wood Is Back in the Game.

    Chinese tech stocks rallied early on Tuesday, as Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent all made impressive gains.

  • Ford and GM Can't Challenge This Outstanding Auto Stock

    The stock prices of the two largest U.S.-based automotive manufacturers have soared over the past 12 months. Ford (NYSE: F) is up an incredible 89%, while General Motors (NYSE: GM) isn't far behind, up 68%. The ongoing global push to incentivize sales of fuel-efficient vehicles has revived these Detroit automakers, and their share performances represent this investor optimism.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.