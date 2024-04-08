‘Boomtown’ Boise ranked one of the best cities to live in America in new list. Here’s why

Boise residents may be familiar with their city being referred to as America’s “New Boomtown” as the City of Trees population continues to expand.

Idaho’s population is growing at the fourth-fastest rate in the country, and Boise was recently ranked as one of the best state capitals in America.

Now, Boise can add another accolade to its list: a new ranking as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

A study conducted by the personal finance digital platform Money detailed the 50 best places in America based on the city’s economic and population growth, as well as job opportunities. The list varies from small college towns like Lawrence, Kansas, to the resurgent Detroit, Michigan.

Boise is one of just nine cities in the western United States to feature on the list.

The list also ranks Boise as one of 10 “new boomtowns” in the country. However, Boise’s status as a rapidly growing city is not the only factor that helped it make the list.

“For outdoorsy types, Boise boasts thousands of acres of protected reserves, where native plants and wildlife are as intrinsic to the city’s fabric as the people who walk, jog and cycle through the trails that connect these spaces,” Money states on its website. “More than 100 parks dot the city, many named after prominent local women who helped shape its history.”

Here’s what else Money liked about the city:

Boise’s prolific parks

As mentioned, Boise’s many park options are a leading reason why an outdoorsy person would enjoy Idaho’s capital — and that’s not including the Boise Foothills just to the north.

Two of the city’s signature parks — Ann Morrison Park and Julia Davis Park — are just south of downtown Boise and accessible via the Boise River Greenbelt.

The former was named after the wife of Morrison-Knudsen co-founder Harry Morrison, who purchased the 153-acre area of land following Ann’s death, naming the park after her and donating it to the city in 1959.

“The crown jewel, Ann Morrison Park, has cricket fields, an outdoor circuit training gym and an off-leash dog park that’s the size of four football fields put together (and then some),” Money writes.

Julia Davis Park is the city’s oldest park and is named after the wife of Thomas Davis. He donated 43 acres of land to the city in memory of his wife, Julia. The park has multiple museums and unique features, such as the Rotary Grand Plaza and Bandshell.

“Julia Davis Park, meanwhile, is the gateway to a string of museums — the Boise Art Museum, the Idaho Black History Museum and the Idaho State Museum — and the city’s zoo,” Money writes.

Boise: A city for ‘history nerds’ and music lovers

Boise has been an official city for less than two centuries, but it is still full of history.

The Idaho State Penitentiary was built in 1870 and is open to the public for open and guided tours.

Money also recommended the Basque Block, a small area in downtown Boise that’s alive with restaurants, music, dancing and other events, such as the annual Basque Festival or Jailaldi, which occurs every five years and attracts thousands of visitors.

Talking about music, Money also focused on Boise’s music scene. Here are some of the locations highlighted in the report:

Boise a rising star in tech

Boise residents are likely well aware that Micron calls Boise home. The American tech giant is planning a $15 billion semiconductor plant in southeast Boise.

But other tech companies are also flocking to the Treasure Valley.

Facebook owner Meta is planning an $800 million data center in Kuna at the northeast corner of Cole and Kuna Mora roads, while design and engineering company Exyte is also planning a Boise office.

Over 4,500 construction workers will be required for the Micron and Meta projects, according to previous Idaho Statesman reporting. The new Micron plant will also employ 2,000 people and is expected to create about 15,000 jobs around Idaho, while the Meta and Exyte offices will employ around 100 workers each.