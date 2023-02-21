U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.50
    -68.59 (-1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,254.41
    -572.28 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,544.29
    -242.98 (-2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.73
    -48.63 (-2.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.25
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0658
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9120
    +0.0840 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8800
    +0.6200 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,443.35
    -382.73 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.70
    -10.57 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,473.10
    -58.84 (-0.21%)
     

Boon Logic Joins Software AG PartnerConnect Global Partner Program

Boon Logic
·4 min read
Boon Logic
Boon Logic

New partnership enables high-speed AI to predict service requirements for complex assets

Software AG Premier Partner Badge

Boon Logic is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, as a Premier member of its PartnerConnect partner program. The partnership integrates Amber and Cumulocity to assist process teams by providing valuable insights into thehealth and status of assets and processes, preventing costly failures.
Boon Logic is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, as a Premier member of its PartnerConnect partner program. The partnership integrates Amber and Cumulocity to assist process teams by providing valuable insights into thehealth and status of assets and processes, preventing costly failures.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boon Logic, provider of the world’s fastest AI-based anomaly detection solutions, today announced it is partnering with Software AG, a leader in IoT, Integration, API Management and Business Transformation software, as a Premier member of its PartnerConnect partner program. The partnership integrates Amber and Cumulocity to assist process teams by providing valuable insights into the health and status of assets and processes, preventing costly failures.

Boon Logic’s proprietary algorithm, Boon Nano, powers its AI-based predictive maintenance solution Amber that can be trained and deployed in minutes instead of days, weeks or months. It reduces time and costs as well as the need for AI expertise by placing intelligence in the hands of existing IT, maintenance, and reliability staff.

The Software AG PartnerConnect program empowers partners via self-service enablement so they can deliver the products, solutions and services their customers need. Software AG’s award-winning software solutions are highly sought after for integration and APIs, IoT and analytics, and business transformation. Software AG is consistently ranked a “leader” by Gartner, Forrester and other industry analysts.

Jason Johns, General Manager, Global Alliances & Channels, Software AG, commented, “Technology trends like integration, cloud, mobile and big data are continuing to change how partners connect with their customers. Our technology helps organizations operate in this connected world as truly connected enterprises by creating a fluid flow of data between their people, departments, systems and devices. Through Software AG PartnerConnect, we enable the continued transformation of our mutual customers, as we all work to adapt to these evolving trends.”

“Customers are looking for ways to leverage the power of machine learning for accurately predicting when service is required for complex assets,” said Grant Goris, Boon Logic CEO. “The usability of the Software AG platform combined with the power of our Amber product for anomaly detection is truly a first-of-its-kind, turn-key industry solution that’s easy to use in solving many of the challenges plaguing today’s manufacturing and industrial environments.”

Learn more about Software AG’s PartnerConnect global partner program, and how you can grow your business through partnership or find a partner to advise, implement or build your solution. To enroll in Software AG PartnerConnect, simply complete the application.

About Boon Logic

Boon Logic’s breakthrough, patented nano-clustering technology for unsupervised machine learning simplifies and accelerates AI development and deployment in visual inspection and preventive maintenance applications. The next-gen Boon Nano algorithm performs anomaly detection, model training, and clustering 1,000 times faster than traditional modeling methods that are complex and involve lengthy model training that can take several weeks to several months. Boon Nano reduces the need for highly skilled, hard-to-find AI talent and allows organizations to leverage the value of AI with their existing subject matter experts. It is flexible, autonomously tuning, training, and running in real-time at the edge or in the cloud. For more information, visit https://boonlogic.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and on our blog.

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,800 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m. For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Boon Logic Media Contact
Elisabeth Grant
Schwegman Communications
+1 612-599-7797
lis@schwegmancommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f90e34fb-a033-4872-9f8a-29181f1a75ce


Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile Follows Verizon by Adopting Unpopular Pricing Policy

    The self-dubbed "Un-carrier" used to make fun of its rivals. Now it's following Verizon's lead.

  • Bitcoin exceeds 154,000 inscriptions in a month as Litecoin Ordinals launches

    The Bitcoin Network has recorded over 154,554 inscriptions since the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals on Jan. 21, a fork that enables digital assets to be inscribed on satoshis (sats)

  • Kyocera’s president says Biden’s chip controls will tank Chinese manufacturing: ‘Producing in China and exporting abroad is no longer viable’

    Hideo Tanimoto, president of Kyocera, said tensions between Washington and Beijing will make it difficult to export goods made in China.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-a

  • ​Microsoft Gets an Early Taste of Search’s Dark Side

    Test drives of the ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine reveal shortcomings—and will likely cool the threat to Google’s position.

  • Qualcomm Expands Qualcomm Aware Offering, Initially Focus On Real-Time Supply Chain Visibility And Intelligence

    Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) has unveiled the Qualcomm Aware Platform for developers and enterprises to harness real-time information and data insights to accelerate digital transformation programs. Along with sensor alerts, the platform will include Qualcomm Aware blueprints, which are individualized, and scalable solution architectures customized for specific use cases. Working with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Systems Integrators (SIs), these Blueprints will enable enterprises to qu

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Earnings, 2023 Guidance Roll In

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Amazon’s Stock Slump Is Hitting Employee Pay

    The company's use of restricted stock units for a large part of staff compensation is leaving pay for 2023 between 15% and 50% lower than the forecasts given to workers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings

    After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets. … Continue reading → The post Schwab Says This Can Double Your Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Most Americans Failed This Social Security Quiz. Can You Pass?

    If you're approaching retirement age, chances are you need to brush up on your Social Security knowledge. A recent MassMutual poll found that most people nearing retirement age don't know the ins and outs of this vital safety net program. … Continue reading → The post 65% of People Struggled With These Social Security Questions: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Hackers Scored Corporate Giants’ Logins for Asian Data Centers

    (Bloomberg) -- In an episode that underscores the vulnerability of global computer networks, hackers got ahold of login credentials for data centers in Asia used by some of the world’s biggest businesses, a potential bonanza for spying or sabotage, according to a cybersecurity research firm.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukrai

  • How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage

    Retirement planning can be full of complicated calculations and projections. Whether you're estimating a reasonable withdrawal rate from your investment portfolio or minimizing your tax liability, you have many decisions to make as you plan your golden years. But figuring out … Continue reading → The post How Much Income Will I Need to Replace in Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says Start With This Percentage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Have a $250,000 Annuity. How Much Will It Pay Me in Retirement?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Can The Social Security Bridge Strategy Help Me Increase My Retirement Income?

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft and Nintendo Sign 10-Year Contract for Call of Duty

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. and Nintendo Co. formalized their agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms for a decade, a move designed to allay fears about the blockbuster game becoming an Xbox exclusive.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend New START Nuke Pact ParticipationPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackThe Bid

  • How Europe Ditched Russian Fossil Fuels With Spectacular Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s most remarkable response to Russia’s war on Ukraine hasn’t been marshaling military equipment and billions of euros in aid. It’s been the unprecedented speed of an energy transition that in one year has nearly eliminated its dependence on Russian fossil fuels in an attempt to strangle the key source of funding for President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionPutin Says Russia to Suspend Ne

  • America’s productivity engine is sputtering. Fixing it is a $10 trillion opportunity

    Restoring U.S. productivity growth to its historical rate is not impossible. We’ve done it before.