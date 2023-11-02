Boone Health putting focus on core service areas in shuttering of home health, hospice

Boone Health refocused its resources on its core service areas Thursday in a decision that closed its home health and hospice programs.

"Like many hospital-based home care and hospice organizations, Boone Health Home Care and Hospice has faced ongoing challenges with staffing and reimbursement," Boone Health said in the announced closure, with Director of Marketing Ben Cornelius noting additional comments will not be provided.

Program employees will remain in their positions through Dec. 2 with benefits and other coverage lasting through the end of the year.

"Positions within Boone Health are available for a majority of the impacted staff. Twenty-six employees currently work in these divisions," Boone Health said.

Boone Health will continue to put its resources toward inpatient and outpatient services, and the growing primary care and specialty clinics.

"Mid-Missouri is fortunate to have ample resources to provide home care and hospice services to our community. Boone Health will work with patients currently using our services to place them with the appropriate organizations for the continuation of their care," Boone Health said.

Boone Health provides healthcare programs and services to people in 25 mid-Missouri counties. The hospital employs more than 2000 on its staff and 350 physicians on the medical staff.

The hospital opened for the first time in 1921.

