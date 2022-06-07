U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.75
    -34.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,674.00
    -238.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,462.25
    -142.75 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    -16.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.03
    -0.47 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.90
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    -0.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0670
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    +1.26 (+5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0021 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7750
    +0.8740 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,452.46
    -1,946.13 (-6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.94
    -40.62 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.93
    -16.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Boost.ai Enhances Customer Experience for Create Room and its DreamBox

·4 min read

Virtual Agent Enables E-Commerce Service Representatives to Be 3X More Efficient

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boost.ai, the leading conversational AI support platform, today announced a new customer service milestone with their customer Create Room, a leading online craft furniture provider. Boost.ai's virtual agent has adjusted to handle over 50% of the workload for the service team, saving precious time for actual representatives during an extremely busy year for online sales. The success of boost's virtual agent with Create Room is the latest validation to prove the value of a robust, conversational AI chatbot in multiple industries including E-commerce, banking, insurance, and many more.

Before using Boost.ai virtual agents, Create Room was using a native chatbot solution that lacked advanced automation and disrupted customer flow. Nearly 100% of requests had to be handled by team members during normal working hours, which meant the number of service tickets kept piling up. Immediately after implementing Boost.ai, Create Room saw 72% of service chats go through its virtual agent, taking care of a significant amount of the initial workload so that the service members could focus on more complicated requests. Even when the volume of chats increased by 30%, the Boost.ai virtual agent was able to handle the additional volume and closeout service requests with an 84% satisfaction rate.

"The instant relief boost's chatbot provided was incredibly impactful. Our service team was able to integrate the chatbot immediately to help manage the volume of requests and ensure each customer was getting the attention they deserved," said Jordan Contino, Growth Marketing Manager at Create Room.  In 2022, we're continuing to expand our partnership with Boost.ai as we hone in on further improving workflows amongst our service team with the chatbot's help. With boost supporting us, every Dreambox customer will be able to find their perfect match."

Create Room's busy season starts in November and carries through December every year. In 2020, Boost.ai's virtual agents were just starting to be deployed, and 2021 was the first busy season with the bots fully up and running. 2021 saw the median wait time for a service response drop by nearly 90 minutes. Create Room also saw an 80% increase in total conversations between the two years and was still able to outperform satisfaction rates by 8%. The bot helps customers find the perfect DreamBox to fit their lifestyle, allowing them to customize add-ons and help figure out payment options. Create Room and Boost.ai make it easy for any crafter to envision their dream setup.

"In 2021, we saw our virtual agent handle a massive increase in conversations while service tickets remained level, which is a huge testament to the sophistication we've built into our agents. Boost.ai's self-learning AI will continue to adjust to customer needs and continue to provide the exact support that will keep Create Room's inventory running smoothly," said Bill Schwaab, VP of North America at Boost.ai. "We have learned a lot about the potential use case for our intelligent virtual agents in the e-commerce space, and we'll continue to refine the AI to create the perfect customer experience for every one of our customers."

Create Room's DreamBox is a crafter's best friend. The DreamBox is available online here and can be shipped directly to your house. To learn more about how Boost.ai is empowering customers like PNP using conversation AI, please visit: https://www.boost.ai/.

About Boost.ai

Boost.ai is a global leader in conversational AI optimized for scale. Boasting the industry's most robust intent portfolio, Boost.ai is pioneering an era of broad-scope virtual agents to deliver the most advanced and scalable technology on the market. Boost.ai was recently named to the first-ever 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. With consistent resolution rates of 90%, Boost.ai's market-leading virtual agent supports enterprise customers across key industries throughout the United States and Europe, including banking, insurance, telecom, retail, and more. Key customers include Santander Bank, MSU Federal Credit Union, Silvercar by Audi, Create Room, Aspire General Services, Neogov, and more. Learn more at Boost.ai.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boostai-enhances-customer-experience-for-create-room-and-its-dreambox-301562386.html

SOURCE Boost.ai

Recommended Stories

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • The world’s top liquified natural gas exporter is facing a gas shortage

    Australia is the world’s top exporter of liquified natural gas (LNG). Right now, it is also facing a domestic gas crisis. Prices of power and gas in the land down under have surged amid what the country’s energy minister has called a “perfect storm” of factors.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflat

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Target Sinks After Cutting Profit View Over Inventory Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. sank in early trading after cutting its profit outlook for the second time in three weeks as it rushes to ease an inventory surge by marking down more merchandise and canceling orders.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Target Warns Profit Will Drop Because It Has Too Much Inventory

    The retailer said it will discount or cancel orders for products such as patio furniture and small appliances to more quickly restock shelves with in-demand goods.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Target warns on margins as excess inventory weighs

    The surprise forecast revision sent shares of the retailer down nearly 10% in premarket trading and weighed on the retail sector and broader markets. Target, along with Walmart, had reported a much steeper-than-expected drop in quarterly profit in May, sending shockwaves through the retail industry. At the time, Target said its inventory rose 43%, compared with a year earlier, as demand for high-margin discretionary items such as TVs and apparel waned.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Longtime P&G chief legal officer to retire, replacement named

    Longtime Procter & Gamble Chief Legal Officer Deborah Majoras plans to retire later this year, and her replacement has been named.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Whistleblower sues Eli Lilly over drug manufacturing problems

    A former human resources officer at Eli Lilly & Co sued the pharmaceutical company on Monday, alleging she was terminated after pointing out poor manufacturing practices and data falsification involving its blockbuster diabetes drug. The plaintiff, Amrit Mula, alleges violations of an employee protection law and seeks unspecified damages. The U.S. Department of Justice last year launched a criminal investigation into alleged manufacturing irregularities at a Lilly plant in New Jersey following a Reuters story that detailed some of Mula's allegations.

  • Investors View Polkadot as an Alternative Layer 1, Coinbase Says

    The market cap of Polkadot’s DOT token relative to ether has been falling since November, according to the report.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.