Boost Charging Efficiency and Ensure Safety, Huntkey Launches New Fast Chargers and Surge Protectors

·3 min read

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, Huntkey launched three new products in the United States. Two of them are 100W GaN chargers, and the main target group is people who travel frequently. The other is a surge protector, which is mainly used in kitchens, televisions, offices and other occasions that require multiple outlets for power supply.

(1) 100W GaN Fast Charger

When people travel for business or vacation, they need to bring a lot of chargers, which take up space and make luggage heavier. Huntkey 100W GaN charger solves this problem, with a smaller size, lighter weight, and faster charging speed, meeting the needs of charging multiple devices at the same time.

"It's only about half the size of a dollar bill, but I've been able to get 65 watts to charge my laptop from it". This is feedback from an Amazon customer. This 100 GaN fast charger boosts charging efficiency to over 90% with its Power Delivery 3.0 standard, fully charging a 16-inch MacBook Pro in 1.9 hours and charging an iPhone 13 to 50% in 0.5 hours. GaN technology improves charging efficiency while reducing the size of the charger to 40% smaller than Apple's original 96w charger, making it ideal for travel.

100W GaN Fast Charger has a smaller size, lighter weight, and faster charging speed.
100W GaN Fast Charger has a smaller size, lighter weight, and faster charging speed.

With two USB-C 100W ports and one 18W USB-A port, it can charge three devices simultaneously. This charger uses 5 leading safety technologies to reduce heat dissipation and ensure safety. This charger is FCC, ETL, and CE certified. It protects against over-charging, over-voltage, over-current, over temperature and short circuit. In addition to three ports, this charger also has another model with a single USB-C port, which can meet the charging needs of notebooks. Learn more about 100W GaN fast chargers.

(2) Surge protector SMD127C

With multiple electrical outlets, a surge protector allows mobile phones, computers, and TVs all to be charged at the same time while protecting them from voltage surges. This protection is measured in joules.

SMD127C provides a 3480J surge protection energy rating, which is a relatively high specification for ordinary household use. This is a great option to protect high-power appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators from high-voltage power surges. The other most known cause of voltage surges is lightning. Lighting strikes can cause severe voltage surges that may burn out TVs, computers, and so on. SMD127C defends against possible surges and spikes that could damage electronics or equipment.

Surge Protector SMD127C is your safe and reliable companion.
Surge Protector SMD127C is your safe and reliable companion.

Sometimes, when the power of the working electrical appliance is too large, the power strip will withstand excessive power (exceeding the rated power), which may cause burning or explosion to the power strip and the equipment, posing a safety hazard. SMD127C has overload protection to reduce the possibility and risk of such accidents.

The outlets on the left and right are specially designed for equipment with large pitch plugs, and the middle is suitable for equipment with ordinary small plugs. The combined design of such wide and ordinary-spaced outlets makes reasonable use of space and material. Learn more about SMD127C.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Practicing a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

Website: http://www.huntkey.com     
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuntkeyGlobal             
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/huntkey_global

Media Contact: Ms.Lava Huang, E-mail: marketing@huntkey.com      
Business Contact: Ms.Ferris Liao, E-mail: huntkey@huntkey.com 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-charging-efficiency-and-ensure-safety-huntkey-launches-new-fast-chargers-and-surge-protectors-301573857.html

SOURCE Huntkey

