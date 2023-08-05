Boost for Hunt as Britain’s largest pension scheme to return to buying gilts

The investment will come as a relief for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who needs to fill a £131bn gap between tax revenues and public spending - Zara Farrar/HM Treasury

Britain’s largest pension scheme will start investing in gilts for the first time in years, easing pressure on Jeremy Hunt as soaring returns lure some of the biggest funds into snapping up UK debt.

The National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), which looks after the retirement pots of a third of the British workforce, is planning an initial investment of hundreds of millions of pounds after years of shunning UK debt.

Nest’s decision comes after the Bank of England was forced to ramp up interest rate rises to try to keep a lid on inflation, which has proven to be more stubborn in the UK than other large economies.

This has pushed British borrowing costs higher than other nations as investors bet that Threadneedle Street will have to raise rates higher than other central banks to tame inflation.

However, more investment from pension funds will provide relief for the Chancellor, who needs to borrow around £131bn this financial year to plug the gap between tax revenues and public spending.

The Bank’s decision to start selling some of its stockpile of Government bonds back to investors has also turned one of the biggest buyers of gilts over the past decade into a seller.

Short term borrowing costs surged above their October mini-budget highs in June amid concerns that policymakers had failed to prevent a wage-price spiral.

The move prompted a surge in bond yields as investors – who earn fixed returns on most government debt – demanded higher rates to lend to the UK.

However, there are also signs that UK inflation is starting to come down, providing investors with more certainty and higher returns. This has prompted some investors to place bigger bets on gilts. More demand puts downward pressure on borrowing costs, as bond yields move in the opposite direction to prices, potentially lightening the load of Britain’s vast debt pile.

Rising gilt yields should provide a boost to savers, providing pension funds who buy into them with steady returns after years of cheap government debt.

Nest, the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme by members, will start buying gilts regularly as part of the change in its investment strategy. The scheme has 12 million members and £30bn in savings.

Edoardo Cetraro, and investment manager at Nest, said: “Nest doesn’t currently invest in gilts. In recent years, yields were very low and we didn’t see the reward for our members compared to other asset classes. Given the recent interest rate increases, we now believe gilts can play a strategic role in our portfolio and will be instructing our fund managers to consider potential deals.”

Nest, which is publicly owned but operationally independent, has been joined by other pension fund giants that are also planning to increase their investment in gilts.

The People’s Pension, which manages retirement pots worth £20bn for six million members said it is considering more gilt purchases.

David Sack, head of investment strategy at the People’s Partnership, which runs the People’s Pension, said: “Bonds have totally repriced over the last 12-18 months as central banks have tightened monetary policy.

“Yields are significantly higher and offer more value than previously. Sterling debt has been part of this move and gilts now yield more than US Treasuries across the curve which was not the case 12-18 months ago, so look more attractive on a relative basis.”

At the start of the year, returns on 2 year gilts were 3.49pc, compared with 4.43pc for the US Treasury equivalent.

Today, the respective returns are 4.85pc and 4.8pc. Benchmark 10-year gilt yields have climbed from 3.36pc at the start of the year to 4.381pc, while 10-year Treasury bonds currently yield 4.08pc, compared with 3.875pc in January.

On Thursday, the Bank of England increased interest rates again by 0.25pc, bringing the base rate to 5.25pc and a 15-year high. Andrew Bailey said interest rates were now expected to remain higher for longer, while inflation, at 7.9pc in June, remains well above the Bank’s 2pc target.

